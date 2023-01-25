Rome resident Angela Rubino addresses Floyd County Commissioners Tuesday night in support of Mark Kennth Swanson, who was arrested at the previous commission meeting, stating it was "really embarrassing."
Several people spoke out Tuesday evening against the arrest of a former bank president at the previous Floyd County Commission meeting on Jan. 10.
The speakers told county commissioners they felt the arrest of Mark Kenneth Swanson was a violation of his rights. Swanson was charged with misdemeanor disrupting a public meeting after refusing to give up the podium when his time expired. Swanson ignored repeated warnings, saying "my time is not up."
The county commission, like many government entities, allows a specific amount of time for public comment during meetings. In this case, there is three minutes allotted for each speaker.
One speaker, Angela Rubino, wearing a tin-foil hat, questioned the integrity of the commissioners, saying they had embarrassed themselves by having Swanson arrested.
Another, Rome resident, Norma Reboredo, alternated between speaking and yelling in general terms about the issue.
"If this Republic goes, everybody goes," Reboredo said. "I will die for this country."
She then continued to speak of pedophilia and drug dealers, at one point asking why the assembled police officers didn't arrest them.
Another speaker said that Swanson's theatrics were nothing new in politics. She cited civil unrest during other periods of time and stated that forcing an issue by breaking decorum is nothing new.
Lastly, Cyndy Douan of Rome stated that the optics of Swanson's arrest reflected poorly on the commissioners.
None of the speakers exceeded the three minutes allowed.