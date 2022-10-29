The Point

This building, formerly a car rental business and then a convenience store, sits at the corner of Martha Berry Boulevard and Fifth Avenue

 David Crowder
Relax Inn

The Relax Inn and other buildings are expected to be demolished as part of “The Point” project at Martha Berry and Fifth Avenue.
Avalon at Rome

This concept art is one of several filed with the Rome-Floyd Planning Commission for a large development proposed at the corner of U.S. 411 and the loop.
0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In