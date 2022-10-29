Several large developments that seemed to indicate a housing boom in the Rome area have seen some delays in getting underway while others, especially off Ga. 53, are well underway.
The Point
One development that many were eager to see get started is known as The Point, which is to take all but a small corner of the triangle formed by Martha Berry Boulevard, North Fifth Avenue and West 11th Street.
The developer is Atlanta-based 33 Holdings.
During the rezoning hearing before the Rome City Commission on Oct. 25, 2021, the developer proposed 200 apartment units, 20,000 square feet of retail space and an approximate 500-car parking facility. He added there were plans to have streetscapes as well.
A number of nearby business owners enthusiastically spoke during last year’s public hearing in favor of the project, with one calling it a potential gateway to Downtown Rome.
The properties in that area have been purchased, and it is hoped that demolition of the old Relax Inn and other buildings will begin soon. Although there have been no applications for demolition permits.
Pleasant Valley Preserve
It has also been over a year since the Rome City Commission approved an annexation request for property on Pleasant Valley Road despite a large citizen protest to pave the way for the potential of a massive new residential development.
JTG Holdings has submitted some initial plans for review with the city’s engineering department. It is possible that variances may be applied for through the planning department, but nothing has been filed as of Friday.
In October of last year, the 70 acres was annexed to match the adjoining property that was already in the city. The development called Pleasant Valley Preserve would include more than a thousand single-family residences on a total of 264 acres at Pleasant Valley and Chulio Road, according to the plans submitted at that time.
A number of residents in the area spoke out against the annexation during that October 2021 meeting, citing concerns about traffic, especially on Chulio Road. More than 500 residents signed a petition against the annexation citing concerns regarding increased traffic and the potential for overcrowding at East Central Elementary School.
Bryan Ponder with JTG Holdings also spoke at the meeting and said that between development and the first house being built, they are two-and-half to three years out and they would not be building all 1,000 homes at once. It is a seven- to ten-year build-out.
The property was also rezoned from Agricultural-Residential to Suburban-Residential with certain stipulations.
Avalon at Rome
Another project, a mix of 1,231 townhomes and apartments at U.S. 411 and the bypass, is on hold. The property was rezoned to Multi-Family Residential in April of this year. The plans for Avalon at Rome, submitted by Fall Leaf Residential, covers nearly 290 acres next to the Floyd Memory Gardens, according to the original site plan.
Since the original proposal went before the Rome City Commission, is appears there has been a change in ownership. That change doesn’t necessarily mean that the project would have to go through the process again, unless there is a different proposed use for the land, which is zoned Multi-Family residential.
Crestwood
One housing development that is well underway are the 60-plus homes in the Crestwood subdivision across from the North Point subdivision on the North Broad Street Extension.
Several of the homes in the large development have already been finished, purchased and people moved in. The development is being constructed by Smith Douglas Homes. Another nearby development recently went through zoning measures.
Wayne Busby with KC Homes said the development had already been approved for 126 units and was granted a variance that could increase the number of home built to 138 in the area north of Crestwood and North Pointe developments.