When he and his wife agreed to foster a young child with health problems they knew they needed some help.
And Floyd County Commission Chair Scotty Hancock said he and his family found it at Harbin Clinic pediatrics.
"They were so incredible," he said. "They've been with us since day one."
Through multiple surgeries, and having two kids of their own already, Hancock spoke of his family's experience with the physicians as they nursed the little girl back to health.
"That's the compassion we need to continue to have in our community, Hancock said. "Harbin exemplifies that."
Prior to the official ribbon cutting to christen their new building, Harbin Clinic CEO Kenna Stock described the building as the stage where doctors perform some of their best works.
The new building is located at the intersection of John Maddox Connector and Woodrow Wilson Way and houses both of Harbin’s Rome Pediatrics practices.
Harbin Clinic Pediatrics Rome and Harbin Clinic Ansley Park Pediatrics moved from their previous locations to 85 John Maddox Connector and will continue to operate as separate practices.
For Dr. Melissa Davis and Dr. Henaro Sabino, who practiced at the Harbin Clinic Ansley Park Pediatrics, the move across town also came with a new name: Harbin Clinic Pediatrics Rome Davis Sabino. The doctors will continue their separate practice while housed inside the same building as the Rome pediatrics group.
“We are incredibly excited about the new space,” said Dr. Todd Kelley, department chair for Harbin Clinic Pediatrics. “We’re proud to care for children in an environment that’s easily accessible, safe and inviting. Our talented team of providers and staff are thrilled with how the facility enhancements have positively impacted the patient experience.”
Both practices have been seeing patients in their new spaces since late July and Kelley said they're excited to be in a more open space with more parking.
Community leaders including Rome Mayor Bill Collins described the opening of the new facility as a bright spot in 2020.
"It's so nice to talk about things other than COVID," Collins said.
The two-floor, 40,900-square-foot building will have room for growth and also expands the Harbin Clinic campus between Redmond Road and the North Rome Connector.