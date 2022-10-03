Ethel Shelton has spent most of her adult life helping others. Shelton, who celebrated her 101st birthday on Sunday, spent the following day at the Rome Community Kitchen, doing what she loves most.
Since moving to Rome in 2015, Shelton has been part of a group from the Rome First United Methodist Church that volunteers at the community kitchen during the first week of each month.
“She loves to be at the end of the counter serving desserts,” said her son David Shelton. “She’s known as the ‘dessert lady.’”
To the volunteers at the community kitchen, Shelton is a friend and an inspiration.
“She’s a blessing,” said community kitchen manager Sheila Watkins. “She is just the sweetest angel you would ever want to know.”
On her 99th birthday, Shelton surprised the other volunteers by baking them two big apple pies.
“It was my gift to them,” she said.
Shelton has had some medical setbacks over the years, and had to stop driving in 2018 at the age of 97.
Her neighbor Roger Edens often gives her a ride to church and to the community kitchen, where he also volunteers.
“She is just an amazing person," he said. "She has a wonderful wit, and is a very smart lady."
Prior to moving to Rome from Illinois, Shelton volunteered with the American Red Cross. She also worked with seniors, and her church’s walk-in ministry. She also sang with the Apollo Chorus in Chicago for many years.
During the Korean War, when her husband got called into to the service, Shelton would work the night shift as a nurse, and slept while her two young sons were at school.
“I aspire to be like Ethel,” said volunteer Keith Howell, who also attends church with Shelton. “My husband and I first noticed her during a Christmas Eve service. She knew every word to every hymn without even opening the hymnal up. She always has a smile on her face and is so giving."
In addition to her service at the community kitchen, Shelton also knits hats for premature babies at Atrium Health Floyd and toboggans for Hospitality House.
When asked if helping others was the key to a long, happy life, Shelton replied, “It is my life. It’s what I was put here to do.”