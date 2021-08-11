Serious cases of COVID-19 in Floyd County continue to rise, with over 78 people now hospitalized locally.
According to Floyd County Emergency Management Agency data, the number of those hospitalized has been increasing steadily since mid-July. For reference, on July 12 there were 8 people hospitalized with a COVID-19 infection.
Those hospitalization numbers reflect the increase of new infections from the more easily spread Delta variant of COVID-19 alongside low vaccination rates in Floyd County.
As of Wednesday, the Georgia Department of Public Health reported that 32,803 residents, approximately 34% of Floyd County's population, have been fully vaccinated for COVID-19.
School numbers reported
The Floyd County school system will begin posting COVID-19 data broken down school by school on their website weekly.
The posting will only have confirmed COVID-19 cases in each school as of that week, Superintendent Glenn White said. While that list won't publish until Friday at 3 p.m., as of Wednesday at noon there are 20 Floyd County Schools students and 6 staff members who have tested positive for COVID-19.
"Those 20 kids are spread out throughout the county," White said.
While the system is monitoring the spread of the virus they haven't set any firm ceilings for closure, White said.
"We're playing it by ear right now."
Conversely, Rome City Schools has set out firm goals for when it would institute mandatory masking as well as when the school system would go to virtual classes, if needed.
The Floyd County school system as a whole is not requiring students to wear masks and also isn't requiring students who have been exposed to the virus to quarantine, leaving that decision to parents.
"Very few parents have decided they're going to quarantine their children," White said.
RCS Superintendent Lou Byars estimated on Tuesday during the school board's caucus that could be as many as 40 city students in quarantine throughout the school system, but later clarified that the school system isn't tracking that number.
What they are tracking is COVID-19 positive cases, he said.
The city school system's website, reports new infections five times a week, broken down by school. On Wednesday it showed there have been a total of eight COVID-19 positive students and staff since school began on Aug. 5.
Public health declines to release school COVID-19 data
The Northwest regional office of the Department of Public Health refused to release school level or even school district level outbreak data when requested early Wednesday.
However, that data is subject to the Open Records Act, Georgia Press Association attorney David Hudson said.
The Rome News-Tribune has submitted an open records request to Dr. Gary Voccio, the director of the Georgia Department of Public Health Northwest region.
Schools are required by Georgia law to report COVID-19 cases to the state, and public health officials did confirm they are currently tracking cases in both school systems.
"We are currently investigating COVID cases in both the Floyd County and Rome City school systems," said Northwest Region DPH spokesperson Logan Boss.
Go to games, get vaccinated
Both school systems will be hosting vaccination clinics, sponsored by Floyd Medical Center, at upcoming home football games.
Rome City Schools will be offering free Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines at Rome High School games at Barron Stadium on Sept. 3 and 10. FMC will then set up a date and location for the second shot.
Floyd County schools will also be partnering with FMC to provide vaccinations at each of their first home games.
FMC will have vaccination stations on Aug. 20 at Model High School and Pepperell High School, on Aug. 27 at Armuchee High School and on Sept. 3 at Coosa High School.
"We're going to continue to offer the vaccine and encourage that," White said. "We're not going to mandate it."
White also said the school system will survey employees and set up additional vaccination availability if there's interest.
"We're going to be doing that like we do flu shots," White said.