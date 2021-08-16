The number of people hospitalized with serious cases of COVID-19 continues to climb in Floyd County. That number topped 92 Monday with eight others waiting on test results.
“People are now ventilated in the ER at one of our local hospitals, waiting on a room,” said Dr. Gary Voccio director of the Northwest Georgia Public Health office. “Obviously, this is very worrisome.”
With the growing caseload brought on by the more easily spread Delta variant, rapid COVID-19 tests have become scarce.
However, Voccio said he feels Public Health has a grasp on the spread of the virus. The frustrating part is that people are unwilling to do what needs to be done to stop the spread of the virus, he said.
The mountainload of misinformation continues to push people away from a readily available safe and effective vaccine.
“Ninety-nine percent of physicians locally have taken it,” Voccio said, but two-thirds of the population of Northwest Georgia hasn’t.
Between vaccine hesitancy and the virulence of the highly contagious Delta variant, they’re seeing a younger population infected with the virus.
The average age of cases last year was around 73, he said, now the average age of COVID-19 cases is 55.
Kemp to increase temporary hospital staff
Georgia’s health agency will more than double the number of temporary hospital staff to help cope with the current surge in COVID-19 patients, Gov. Brian Kemp announced Monday.
The Department of Community Health will commit $125 million in addition to $500 million the state already is spending to increase state-supported hospital staff at 68 hospitals across Georgia from 1,300 to 2,800, Kemp said.
Commissioner of Community Health Caylee Noggle and her team have also identified 450 beds in nine regional coordinating hospitals that will soon be available for the new staff being deployed to treat patients.
Kemp said his decision to increase hospital staff was based on input during the last week from hospital CEOs.
“Virtually every hospital’s most pressing issue was a lack of qualified staff to treat the patients coming through their doors — nurses, respiratory therapists, ICU personnel, just to name a few,” he said.
The governor also announced Monday that state offices will be closed on Friday, Sept. 3, in advance of Labor Day to encourage state employees who have not been vaccinated to schedule a shot on or before that day.
Kemp also doubled down on his previous declaration that the state will remain open for business despite a recent rise in COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths.
The governor also defended his decision not to impose a mask mandate on teachers and students in Georgia schools.
However, he said he would support any choice that schools or school districts might make to switch to online classes for a short period of time due to a rise in COVID-19 cases.
“Let the schools deal with the individual situations they have,” Kemp said. “That’s better than one size fits all.”