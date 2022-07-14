Rome-Floyd Senior Planner Brittany Griffin is one of the newest members of the Georgia Planning Association board.
The Georgia Planning Association board is a network of planning directors and officials who build partnerships and connections to help Georgia communities prosper in both the private and public sector.
The board is made up of over 1,000 members and is comprised of American Institute of Certified Planner officials and non-AICP directors. Griffin, who hasn't gotten her AICP certification, serves as a non-AICP director.
The board meets about three times a year and Griffin had her first meeting at the summer conference in Macon on July 7.
After receiving a degree in history from Shorter University, she hadn't set out to make a career in urban planning. However, she developed a passion for the job after she began her career at the Rome-Floyd Planning Department in 2016 as a planning assistant.
"I was in DDA before that, but I eventually moved to the planning department and I don't know what happened, I just loved it," Griffin said. "I think I thrive in planning because it's a very people and service oriented."
From there, she slowly climbed up the ladder, moving to community planner in 2017 and becoming an associate planner in 2020. Griffin currently oversees the historic preservation side of the planning department as senior planner.
She began working at the state level as a member of the Georgia Planning Association Equity, Diversity and Inclusion committee in January 2021. The board's main mission is to promote inclusive and equitable communities through urban planning.
"Then I decided I didn't have enough on my schedule so I joined the Professional Development Committee and then I became a member of the Georgia Planning Association's mentorship program as a mentee for two years," Griffin said.
She eventually found out that there was a spot open on the state planning board for a person that isn't certified through the American Planning Association so she shot her shot, sent in her application and
Griffin is the first planner from the Rome-Floyd Planning Department to join the board. As a GPA board member, Griffin builds community contacts and
"It's really cool and kind of intimidating because this was an end career goal of mine," she said. "So now my new career goal is to join the American Planning Association."
As a board member, Griffin must serve on at least one of the state level committees and build partnerships and connections with planning affiliated organizations and agencies.
Griffin is currently in school to get her Master's degree in urban and regional planning from the University of Florida and officially become a certified planner. After that, she will no longer be able to keep her current position on the board, but she plans to run for an AICP certified position.
"Rome is just already a wonderful community and I want to help see it grow and become even better," Griffin said. "Better transportation and better developments."