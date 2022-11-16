Floyd County election officials have announced the early voting days for the Dec. 6 runoff between Democratic Party candidate Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican Party candidate Herschel Walker.
Early voting will begin on Sunday Nov. 27 from from 1-5 p.m. and Monday - Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. from Nov. 28 to Dec. 2. The runoff election will take place on Dec. 6. There will be no voting Saturday after Thanksgiving.
There are two polling locations where voting will take place:
The Election Center at 18 East 12th Street
Anthony Rec Center at 2901 Garden Lakes Blvd.
Warnock is currently suing state elections officials for not allowing early voting on Saturday Nov. 26. because of the secretary of state's determination that Georgia's new voting law bars counties from opening polls to early voting the Saturday after Thanksgiving.
The lawsuit stated that the law applies only to regular elections, not runoff elections with a vastly shortened time frame of only four weeks.
“A couple hundred thousand Georgians voted on Saturday,” Sen. Warnock is quoted as saying, pointing to the early-voting figures from the general election. “And now we’ve got three weeks left and they’re saying no Saturday voting. I think it is a disservice to the people of Georgia."
The Saturday before Thanksgiving would be the only Saturday to vote during the runoff election.