A Senate Finance Committee report released this week concerning the practice of using conservation easements as syndicated tax deductions calls for further action to be taken on the federal level against abuses in the practice.
However, at least one locally-run businesses, Webb Creek Management, characterized the lengthy report as “disappointing” and “a wholesale refusal to acknowledge or even inquire into the benefits provided by the preservation of thousands upon thousands of acres of important real estate across the country.”
The practice of creating a syndicated conservation easement brings in investors to create a partnership for a property with an agreement that the property will not be commercially developed in perpetuity. As a result the investors in that property get a tax write off.
The practice itself is not under contention, it’s the perceived abuse of that practice by over-inflating land values to reap a greater reward for investors.
The report by Chairman Sen. Chuck Grassley and Sen. Ron Wyden stated inflated land appraisals have allowed investors to “game” the tax code, depriving the federal government from billions in revenue.
“Over the last decade, thousands of high-income U.S. taxpayers have used syndicated conservation easement transactions to substantially reduce their federal and state tax obligations,” the report stated.
One of five syndicated conservation easements specifically cited in the summary of the findings involves Webb Creek.
Citing a 2013 transaction concerning a property transaction in Clay County the Senate report states the property, in “one of the most impoverished areas of the United States”, was valued at over $54,000 an acre by an appraiser in 2013. When purchased by the group’s client in in 2006 it was purchased for $2,683 per acre.
The report questions the practice of appraisals that value property much higher than recent transactions. But it’s not that simple — in a conservation easement transaction the value of the land is valued at its “highest and best use” because of the permanent nature of the deal. That means the appraiser is valuing what the land could have been used for.
Because of the appraised value of the land Webb Creek generated $12 million worth of deductions for its investors, saving them about $4.8 million in taxes, the report stated.
In this case the land in Clay County was intended to be used for a senior living facility which was adjacent to a golf course and across the highway from a state park with lake access. Webb Creek’s statement contends the lack of a comparable property development in the area was a factor in the appraisal.
“It is because conservation easements last forever, that appraisers are required to examine the property’s highest and best use when conducting this type of specialized appraisal,” the company’s statement read. “This differs from a typical real estate transaction where the value of the land is solely the most that one party is willing to pay another party for it.”
Another of the main references in the report concerned locals Dr. Kyle Carney and local real estate agent Jason Free. They are cited with being involved in two rural counties in Tennessee off Interstate 40.
The report sums up five investments separately between Carney and Free, who both promoted their own transactions, involving lad they paid between $1,200 and $1,500 per acre for and then told investors that land was worth between $12,000 to $15,000 per acre.
“All together, these transactions generated $72.6 million in deductions for taxpayer-investors, savings them $28.8 million in federal income taxes,” the report stated.
Free did not return calls for comment, but Carney said he’s still reviewing the report in a statement to the RN-T.
“I continue my review of the Senate Finance Report but have no specific comment at this time other than to say that I remain proud of the more than 35,000 acres of ecologically sensitive land in the Southeast that I have worked to permanently conserve,” he said.
No one listed in the report has been accused of or charged with any crime.
The Senate reports conclusion states that the IRS has strong reason for continuing to take enforcement action against conservation easement transactions.
However, locally based Webb Creek says the company has already taken measures to self-regulate its practices because of increased scrutiny for within the industry.
“Beginning in 2015, Webb Creek revised its internal policy to engage at least two independent qualified appraisers to provide qualified appraisals for any potential donation,” the company’s statement read. “Moreover, each appraisal is reviewed by a third, independent and qualified appraiser to verify with appraisal standards and the reasonableness of each report.”