The heat is on in the Georgia Senate District 53 race between former state representative Colton Moore and former Catoosa County Commission chairman Steven Henry.
Floyd County voters in Armuchee and points northwest are in that district, effective this year. It also covers all of Chattooga, Dade, Walker and Catoosa counties.
Republicans Henry and Moore faced off in a Q&A earlier this month hosted by the GOP in Catoosa and Walker counties. There are no Democrats seeking the seat so the winner of the primary on May 24 will be uncontested in November.
Questions covered sensitive state history, taxes, vaccine mandates, education and more.
Henry said he had experience working as a team with state officials and neighboring counties to move Catoosa County from 16th to fifth lowest in taxes out of 159 counties in the state. He said he knows how local government and Atlanta work.
Moore said two watchdog groups rated him as one of the most conservative representatives when he served in the Georgia House. He referred to retiring District 53 Sen. Jeff Mullis, R-Chickamauga, as a RINO — Republican in Name Only — and suggested Henry was the same. Mullis has endorsed Harvey.
History
In response to the first question, how government should allocate resources for historic preservation, Henry said he thinks “Americans do a terrible job of trying to avoid our history instead of embracing it” and learning from it. We need to “up our efforts to protect all our historical monuments,” he said, and we need to educate people so “we don’t have to start back over.”
Moore said historical preservation is not at the top of his list. At the top are things like “taking down the film tax credit” instituted to help draw the film industry to the state, preventing “the radical left” from creating “red flag laws” against law-abiding citizens and making sure the budget is truly balanced.
Covid
Moderators asked about COVID-19 and mask mandates and vaccine incentives.
“I think it’s authoritarian,” Moore stated. He said that Henry was wrong for offering county employees a $500 incentive and paid time off for getting vaccinated and that people should be free to make their own choices about health issues. Moore said he was a state representative when the pandemic hit and voted for expanded powers for Gov. Brian Kemp at the time. He said he feels Kemp did better than most governors in handling the pandemic.
Henry said that while he did offer vaccination incentives to keep the county’s healthcare premiums down, there were never mandates. He said he worked with the county to get 55,000 people in the region vaccinated and he appreciated Kemp making sure local officials could act based on what was best for their residents. “We never required, never intended to require, never will require a mandate on what you do with your body,” he said.
Border
On issues about the federal government transporting illegal immigrants to Georgia, Moore said he thinks we should send them on buses and planes to Washington, D.C., and to Maryland and that we should fund Georgia’s National Guard to help protect the state’s borders and help Texas.
Henry agreed that the border situation is a serious problem, especially regarding fentanyl being smuggled in. He said we need to “advocate to our federal people that we’re not going to tolerate it any more” and educate people better about what’s really going on at the border and the damage being done to young people and the economy.
Term limits
On term limits, Henry said he has mixed emotions. Eventually, he said, everyone gets complacent. He said he does believe in term limits but whether that should be 15 or 20 years or something else, he wasn’t sure.
Moore said Mullis, who has served for 20 years, abused his position in numerous ways and there should be a two-term limit. “And if you’re such a good statesman and a good elected official, by George, run for a higher office.”
Bad bills
Legislators often vote yes on bad bills, one moderator said, but claim the bills will get cleaned up during the legislative process. What is your opinion of this practice, the candidates were asked.
“Those are bad legislators,” Moore said. He said if someone puts a 90-page bill on your desk with an hour to review it, they are trying to sneak something in. Moore said the appropriate response to this practice is to vote no.
Henry said he objects to bad legislation but thinks there can be good within some of it and that a legislature should work to sort that out and only pass the good parts.
Business
On easing the tax burden on small businesses, Henry brought up reducing regulations, especially environmental, and on supporting local businesses.
Moore mentioned, among other things, the inventory tax businesses must pay on unsold merchandise at the end of each year and the waste at the state level that hurts businesses.
Vouchers
Should education tax dollars follow the child in the form of vouchers?
Moore said two years ago he would have disagreed with the idea but he’s since seen textbooks that contain what he considers indoctrination instead of education. He said he now supports vouchers and the freedom of parents and communities to create a variety of education options for children.
Henry said he feels education needs to be back in the hands of parents, but he’s worried about how to make sure kids “are getting educated properly” and worried that some people might just be after free money.
Priority
Candidates were asked what single issue they would prioritize if elected.
Henry mentioned education, then felt law enforcement might be more important. “We’ve got a generation that does not respect law enforcement.” If there’s respect for law enforcement, he said, there’s respect for teachers and parents, too. The restoration of respect for authority, said Henry, would be a top priority.
Moore opened by saying that “of course, Mr. Henry would say that because he used police authority to have people escorted from his commission meeting room that he didn’t agree with. That’s authoritarianism.” Moore said his top priority would be getting rid of the film tax credit. He said not only is it costing Georgians money but it’s bringing liberal values into the state.
Economy
In discussing economic development, the candidates disagreed.
Moore said it is not true that Georgia is the best state to do business in. Henry said he believes it is. Moore gave a personal example based on some Airbnb rentals his parents own and an occupancy tax imposed upon them to support tourism. Henry talked about the problem of not having enough good jobs in Catoosa County to keep people from moving away.