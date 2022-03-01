Three GOP candidates stopped by the Floyd County Republican Women’s lunch to discuss the upcoming primary election and their platforms.
Both Agriculture Commissioner Gary Black and former state Rep. Josh Clark spoke to the group on Tuesday about their plans to run for the U.S. Senate. State School Superintendent Richard Woods also gave a presentation.
Black touched on his first campaign back in 2006 for agriculture commissioner and his first time visiting Floyd County.
“This is probably where everyone wants to move,” Black said. “I’m blessed where I live, but Rome is always a wonderful welcoming community. You have strong leadership here.”
Although he lost that particular election, Black eventually became ag commissioner in 2011.
Now, Black is running for the U.S. Senate on the basis that the current administration is projecting weakness and has made the country’s economy “far less secure.”
If elected, he said his priority would be securing the border with Mexico, whether through “a wall or technology.”
During his speech, Black said “celebrity status” won’t win this election, referring to Senate candidate Herschel Walker. He also expressed an interest in debating Walker, who hasn’t participated in any debate since announcing his candidacy back in August.
After the meeting, Black stopped by the Floyd County Jail to meet with Sheriff Dave Roberson and tour the new SPLOST-funded mental health unit.
Although Clark wasn’t part of the scheduled presentation, he and his family stopped by the lunch to “say hi” and listen to Black speak.
Clark served two terms in the Georgia Legislature and owns two businesses based in Flowery Branch.
“I believe public service is a season, not a lifetime career,” Clark said. “But now, like my friend Gary Black, I’m very concerned about what’s happening in our country.”
Black said the Ninth District Republican Party will be hosting a livestreamed U.S. Senate debate on April 9 in Flowery Branch. They will be inviting all GOP candidates who have legally qualified by the close of the qualifying period, which runs March 7-11.
“Georgians deserve to hear from us. Statements and press releases from campaigns have their place but they are no substitute for an in-person job interview,” Black said. “You wouldn’t hire a senior employee based on a paper resume — you want to have a conversation with them.”
Woods also gave a presentation to the group on his campaign platform Tuesday. He has been serving as the state school superintendent since 2014 and plans to run for a third term.
Woods is running against former superintendent John Barge in the Republican primary and discussed how he differs from his opponent, who at one time lived in Rome and taught in Bartow County.
During his speech, Woods said his administration has raised the graduation rate from 69% to 84%. He also talked about his focus on STEM and STEAM education and creating career pathways in the public school system.
“We need to make sure we’re allotting and supporting children’s education wherever they decide to do it,” he said. “We have one of the best career technical programs in the nation.”
He also said education helps promote economic development and he plans to continue expanding opportunities for students if re-elected.