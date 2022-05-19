A Fulton County judge has effectively put state Senate District 52 candidate Jeff Lewis back on the Republican primary ballot pending his appeal.
Superior Court Judge Ural Glanville issued a stay Thursday afternoon, pending the outcome of Lewis' appeal of Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger's decision to disqualify him.
"I'm pleased and delighted the judge granted a stay," Lewis said when contacted Thursday afternoon. He contended the law that removed him from the ballot is unconstitutional and the ballot "should be restored to its rightful order. I look forward to facing the voter's will."
The stay temporarily blocks a decision made by Raffensperger to uphold an administrative law judge’s opinion that Lewis was ineligible to qualify as a candidate in the state Senate District 52 race.
Thursday's stay allows votes for Lewis to be counted, but still leaves the potential for him to be disqualified even if he wins. The "transparency" law passed by the Georgia General Assembly this year is a new one, untried by courts.
The law went into effect just before the qualifying period opened. It bars candidates from qualifying if they have outstanding state fees, fines, taxes or campaign finance reports.
The challenge stems from Lewis's failure to file nearly 10 years worth of campaign finance disclosures from his previous time in the state House.
Several years after he left office he placed approximately $75,000 of his campaign funds in an investment account, and stopped filing reports on those funds, according to testimony presented at a hearing before Administrative Law Judge Charles Beaudrot.
“The stipulated facts and testimony at the hearing establish that Lewis had not made the requisite filings as of the date of his qualification filing nor had he cured such delinquency by the time of the hearing in this matter and the closing of the record in this matter,” Judge Beaudrot wrote in an opinion released May 12.
“By the express language of the statute, Lewis was not, therefore ‘eligible to qualify to seek election’ when he qualified to run for State Senator District 52,” it reads.
Lewis' attorney Lester Tate said he’s now up to date with his filings, but the judge pointed out the law stipulates that the candidate must be up to date when they qualify for office.
Regardless of the outcome of the appeal, votes for Lewis will be preserved as the appeal to Raffensperger’s ruling continues to work its way through the courts.
There are no Democrats seeking the nomination, so the winner of the GOP primary will be unopposed in November.