U.S. Senator Raphael Warnock talked jobs and healthcare with community leaders in Floyd County on Monday as part of a tour through northwest Georgia.
Sandwiching a lunch visit with invited community leaders in Rome between visits to a solar panel manufacturing plant in Dalton and the Appalachian Regional Port in Murray County, Warnock said many Georgians are still in a position where they need the extra $300 in federal unemployment assistance which cut off by the state Saturday.
"We're making our way out of this pandemic but we're not out of the woods yet," Warnock said. He explained that the Georgia economy and U.S. economy are experiencing a "re-set."
The goal, he said, is to meet with business and government leaders to ensure their needs are being met by Congress as well as to take advantage of an opportunity "to re-imagine the future."
Rome Mayor Craig McDaniel and County Commission Chair Wright Bagby joined Warnock for lunch along with City Commissioners Sundai Stevenson, Bonny Askew, Wendy Davis and Bill Collins. Rome Floyd Chamber Board Chair Cassandra Wheeler and a few others also attended the session at Jazzy Hot Wings on Redmond Circle.
His message also concerned plans at the federal level to bolster Georgia’s economy as well as boosting public health coverage and local economies. Warnock took the state legislature to task for being one of just a dozen states to not expand Medicaid.
"That's a drag on the Georgia economy," Warnock said. "A baseline of health care support gives people the capacity they need to work and pursue various job possibilities because their health care is already covered."
Congress has put a provision in the American Rescue Plan which he believes should have incentivized Georgia to expand Medicaid.
"Our state legislature is leaving millions of dollars on the table and 500,000 (people) with a health care gap. I think it's terrible fiscal policy and it doesn't make any sense," Warnock said.
Later this week, Warnock will visit Grady Health System in Atlanta as well as Dobbins Air Reserve Base and Lockheed Martin in Cobb County.