Proudly speaking of what he characterized as "work for all Georgians," U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock told a Rome audience that delivering the Inflation Reduction Act was not an easy task considering Democrats have a thin majority in Congress.
During the stump speech at the Kelsey-Aycock-Burrell Center on Wednesday, the senator addressed the law that Democrats hope will tackle issues like jobs, skyrocketing insulin prices and healthcare costs.
"I work for Georgia," Warnock said. "Twelve percent of adult Georgians suffer from diabetes, which is one dollar of every four dollars spent on healthcare."
The Inflation Reduction Act gives Medicare the right to negotiate drug prices for enrollees and cap insulin prices at $35 dollars a month. Medicare was previously barred by law from negotiating bulk prices and patients paid the price, he said.
"What kind of capitalism tells the customer he can't negotiate?" Warnock asked the crowd.
He also spoke about how the CHIPS and Science Act -- which President Joe Biden signed into law in August -- will create manufacturing jobs in the semiconductor industry. Semiconductors are in everything, Warnock said, from phones to cars and even military weapons. Without the chips those items cannot operate and that, he said, has been the source of many supply chain issues, especially in the automotive industry.
This act, he said, will create thousands of jobs and be an important piece of the American manufacturing puzzle.
Speaking to reporters after the rally, Warnock said the best way to increase healthcare access for rural Americans, like in Northwest Georgia, is to expand Medicare to medically under-served communities. There's a gap in healthcare coverage areas in Georgia, however, the state has thus far declined to accept a Medicare expansion that Democrats say would fill that gap.
"Ten hospitals have closed in Georgia in the last few years, and all of them were in rural areas. Bringing Medicare to Georgia would have provided revenue to those hospitals," he said.
Warnock won a special election in 2021 to complete the term of the late Sen. Johnny Isakson. He's up for re-election to a full six-year term less than two years after defeating Republican Kelly Loeffler. He is currently being challenged for that post by Republican nominee Herschel Walker.