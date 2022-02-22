Rome Mayor Sundai Stevenson greets U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff on Broad Street on Tuesday. Ossoff met with government, business and faith leaders at the Rome Area History Center to discuss local concerns and issues.
During a roundtable discussion with local leaders, U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff spoke of federal programs with the potential to address local issues.
U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff met with Rome and Floyd County leaders Tuesday prior to announcing $15 million for the city’s transit system as part of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.
Georgia Sen. Jon Ossoff announced on Tuesday that the city of Rome will receive approximately $15 million for public transportation as part of the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.
Those funds will go to a city transit system that’s in the process of reinventing itself, following a federal audit in 2019 that forced Rome City Schools to provide its own bus system after contracting with the Rome Transit Department for 35 years.
Speaking with reporters after a discussion with local officials at the Rome Area History Center, Ossoff announced the allocation and said he recognizes the importance of transit in smaller and rural communities.
The announcement comes as Rome is figuring out how it wants to operate the service, which is currently offering free rides through the end of the year.
Those funds could assist the city to develop a more extensive and responsive transit system, City Manager Sammy Rich said, with the potential to provide services similar to those in urban communities.
Ossoff reiterated the point that bills like the infrastructure act are only possible with bipartisan support.
The $1.2 trillion infrastructure spending bill Congress passed early this month promises massive investments in Georgia highways and bridges, public transit, electric-vehicle charging stations and broadband deployment.
But some of the improvements will come sooner than others. The timeline on when those funds will be distributed locally has not yet been defined.
Under the bill Georgia will receive:
♦ $8.9 billion to repair and rebuild roads and highways.
♦ $1.4 billion for public transit.
♦ $913 million for water projects.
♦ $619 million for airport improvements.
♦ $225 million to repair and replace bridges.
♦ $135 million to expand the state’s network of electric-vehicle charging stations.
♦ $100 million for broadband deployment.
What that means, the senator said, is a significant investment in the state’s infrastructure at a federal level.
Among the primary concerns he discussed were repairing ailing bridge infrastructure on a national level and ensuring children in public schools have access to safe drinking water by removing lead pipes from schools.