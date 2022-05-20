The Georgia Secretary of State’s office has secured $400,000 in additional investment in care and maintenance by StoneMor Inc, a company that operates several cemeteries in Rome.
After receiving complaints about several of StoneMor’s cemeteries around the state, Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger has put the four named cemeteries including three in Rome on conditional registration with heightened supervision for two years. Raffensperger has also required Oaknoll Memorial Gardens, Floyd Memory Gardens and Sunset Hill Memorial Gardens as well as Floral Memorial Gardens in Albany put an additional $400,000 into direct upkeep of the cemeteries.
Three additional StoneMor cemeteries were investigated but remedied relevant issues.
The Rome News-Tribune earlier reported that Oaknoll Memorial Gardens LLC, Floyd Memory Gardens LLC and Sunset Hill Memorial Gardens LLC have been cited for repeated violations of the Georgia Cemetery and Funeral Services Act of 2000 and each ordered to pay a $100,000 fine. All three are owned by StoneMor Inc. out of Bensalem, Penn.
According to the terms of the plan, StoneMor cannot use the $400,000 in fines for operating or administrative expenses, and must dedicate the funds to care and maintenance needs.
The StoneMor cemeteries must provide receipts to the Securities Division identifying how the funds are spent. If StoneMor is found to not be dedicating the funds to appropriate upkeep, the Securities Division of the Secretary of State’s office can demand the remainder of the $400,000 in proposed fines not already spent on maintenance immediately.
The 4 cemeteries will remain in a Compliance Supervision Period resulting in increased oversight of the cemeteries.
“We have worked together with the Secretary of State’s office closely over the last year to make sure that we address all concerns that have been brought forth,” said Lindsay Granson, StoneMor’s senior vice president of sales and marketing. “We appreciate the support and partnership and look forward to continuing to serve our families in Georgia.”
In May 2021, after receiving complaints from family members of individuals interred in StoneMor cemeteries, the Securities Division of the Secretary of State’s office proposed a $753,000 in fines against 7 StoneMor-owned cemeteries, the largest cemeteries-related fine in the state’s history.
The orders required the named cemeteries to address a list of violations identified by state investigators during their visits to the cemeteries.
Shortly thereafter, StoneMor requested a hearing on the proposed fines. The subsequent discussions between StoneMor and the Secretary of State’s office resulted in the Statutory Compliance and Supervision Plan announced Thursday.
The Secretary of State's office has ordered additional equipment that is better suited for the care and maintenance of the properties as well as intensified training to its employee and allocated significant additional resources to address major concerns at the locations.
As part of the plan the company must create a customer service line specifically for individuals to submit complaints about the cemeteries located in the Rome area, and has dedicated resources to ensuring the complaints are responded to and remedied quickly.
Individuals with complaints about the Rome-area cemeteries should call 706-381-7587.
StoneMor has introduced a compliance reporting application for their Georgia cemeteries intended to streamline the care and maintenance process.