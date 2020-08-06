The second COVID-19 related death of a Floyd County resident this week was reported on Thursday.
That death, which likely occurred over the weekend, brought our local death toll to 17 and the number of Georgians killed by the disease caused by the new coronavirus to 4,206. The state reported 42 more deaths in the past 24 hour period.
The two deaths follow another day of double digit case increases reported by the Department of Public Health.
Floyd County had 35 new COVID-19 cases reported on Thursday bringing the running two-week total to 428 confirmed cases. The county's current cumulative case total rose to 1,388.
Also on Thursday the Floyd County Emergency Management agency reported there were 59 people being treated for COVID-19 at Floyd Medical Center and Redmond Regional Medical Center. There were 11 hospitalized awaiting test results.
Not all patients at the two hospitals are from Floyd County. Several are from surrounding counties and some have been brought in for treatment from South Georgia.
Overnight, 3,250 more Georgians tested positive for the disease — bringing the state’s cumulative total to 204,895.