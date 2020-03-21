A situation report published Saturday confirmed the second COVID-19 related death in Floyd County.
The Georgia Emergency Management Agency report matched up with state Department of Public Health reports, but state DPH spokesperson Nancy Nydam said she could not confirm the report.
There have also been at least two other deaths where local hospitals are still waiting on test results for COVID-19. At this point, according to the DPH, eight Floyd County residents have tested positive for COVID-19.
While the availability of test kits has ramped up in the last week, getting the results back from state and private labs has been a slow process.
The number of confirmed cases in the state increased to 555 at 7 p.m. Saturday and number of deaths increased slightly to 20.
By county the number of cases increased bringing Bartow County to the county with the second most amount of positive cases at 56, just under Fulton County’s total of 99.
While state health officials are continuing to urge Georgians to keep their distance from others, no stay-at-home mandates have been imposed statewide. The number of states that have implemented such orders grew to four on Friday: California, New York, Illinois and Connecticut.
A second state senator announced Friday she has tested positive for coronavirus.
Sen. Kay Kirkpatrick, R-Marietta, announced on her Facebook page Friday night that she began to self-quarantine last Saturday night after developing a fever. She was tested for COVID-19 on Sunday, and the result came back positive on Friday.
Kirkpatrick stayed home from the General Assembly’s one-day special session on Monday, as lawmakers ratified Gov. Brian Kemp’s declaration of a public health emergency in Georgia.
“I have followed the strict protocol recommended by [the Georgia Department of Public Health] and am comfortable that I have not put anyone at risk,” Kirkpatrick wrote. “Although I am in the at-risk age group, I am blessed to be very healthy and thankful that I am recovering without complications.”
All senators and their staffs were recommended to self-quarantine after Sen. Brandon Beach, R-Alpharetta, tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday.
Kirkpatrick suggested on her Facebook posting that everyone follow the recommendations of the federal Centers for Disease Control and the DPH to continue social distancing, frequent hand washing and cleaning of surfaces.