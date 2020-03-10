Monday night, Redmond Regional Medical Center was notified they have a second patient who tested positive for COVID-19, spokesperson Andrea Pitts said.
The hospital is continuing to follow infection prevention protocols for COVID-19 patients, including isolation and, Pitts said is working closely with the CDC and the Georgia Department of Public Health.
Previously posted:
There’s already a local plan in place for handling health emergencies such as a coronavirus outbreak, Rome-Floyd County Emergency Management Director Tim Herrington and the district health director for the Georgia Department of Public Health, Dr. Gary Voccio, reassured Rome City Commissioners Monday.
“We’ve had a plan in place since the H1N1 flu,” Herrington told commissioners during an early called caucus at City Hall. “This is not new to us. We will do whatever it takes to make sure everyone stays safe.”
Herrington said they are keeping an eye on assisted living facilities and nursing homes, in particular, to make sure they are following best practices. More than a dozen people at a Kirkland, Washington, nursing home died after contracting COVID-19.
Voccio said he believes it’s still safe to have social gatherings as long as residents limit physical contact, practice good hygiene and stay vigilant about symptoms such as coughing and sneezing.
“Be more mindful of people who are sick around you,” he said, adding that while COVID-19 might be close to a world-wide pandemic now, it’s not an epidemic locally.
Voccio said he’s in touch with Floyd Medical Center and Redmond Regional Medical Center staff on a daily basis. A patient at each hospital tested positive for the coronavirus and results are pending on others. He said he is confident they have the staff to properly handle the situation.
The 4 p.m. special meeting Monday had been called in response to an email from Commissioners Mark Cochran, Wendy Davis and Jim Bojo. They urged City Manager Sammy Rich and the rest of the board to set up a Sunday work session to discuss specific plans on how the city would handle an outbreak.
“The virus itself is not the concern,” the letter started. “It is the panic that follows. When, not if, one of our critical departments catches the COVID-19, everyone who has come into contact with them during their normal work day will have to be self-quarantined for 14 days.”
The letter goes on to say that the city should not rely on the emergency management staff when it comes to handling the city’s operations if worse comes to worst.
“We have to tackle this,” the email states, adding there needs to be emergency plans in place for every critical city department, from payroll to public works.
They also pointed out that the commission needs to discuss with City Attorney Andy Davis how the board could conduct business if five or more members are in quarantine.
Mayor Bill Collins said it’s important for Rome residents to know that he and the majority of the commissioners have full confidence that Rich and his staff are capable of using every resource available to them should an emergency arise.
“The majority of the commission is weighing toward cooler heads prevailing and not upsetting the apple cart,” Collins said. “Our citizens have full confidence in our leadership, as they have in the past. The state requires we have a readiness plan in place to protect and keep our citizens safe and we do.”
Rich said he appreciates the mayor’s backing and is determined to do what he can to follow the recommendations of local, state and national experts.
“I’m all for normalcy and calm,” Rich said after the commission meeting. “All we can do is hope for the best and follow the guidelines and guidance of people like Dr. Voccio and the CDC.”
Redmond Regional Medical Center Spokesperson Andrea Pitts said Monday morning one of three patients who’d been put in quarantine for testing has tested positive for the virus.
Floyd Medical Center learned last week that a patient they have medically isolated — a 46-year-old woman from Polk County who’d recently flown from Washington, D.C. — is a confirmed case of COVID-19.
FMC spokesman Dan Bevels said Sunday the woman is in stable condition and 20 hospital employees are in self-quarantine.