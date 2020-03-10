Monday night, Redmond Regional Medical Center was notified they have a second patient who tested positive for COVID-19, spokesperson Andrea Pitts said.
The hospital is continuing to follow infection prevention protocols for COVID-19 patients, including isolation and, Pitts said is working closely with the CDC and the Georgia Department of Public Health.
Five more people in Georgia have tested positive for COVID-19, as disease fears spread to school districts and the Georgia Capitol, according to the Associated Press.
A total of 17 people in the state have now tested positive, according to figures released late Monday, although some tests have yet to be confirmed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The 17 cases are from eight Georgia counties: Cherokee, Cobb, DeKalb, Gwinnett, Fayette, Floyd, Fulton, and Polk, according to a statement from Gov. Brian Kemp.
For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. The vast majority of people recover from the new virus.
At the Georgia Capitol, Republican House Speaker David Ralston on Tuesday announced that the page program will be suspended and visitors to the House floor will be limited. Members of the public will also be encouraged to watch proceedings via livestream rather than attending in person.
One of the state's largest school districts — Fulton County Schools — closed all its schools for at least one day on Tuesday after a teacher at two middle schools was found to have COVID-19. According to data kept by Education Week, Fulton County is the largest school district to close nationwide.
Two other Georgia school systems told parents that employees had gone into self-quarantine after potential contact.
In Paulding County, west of Atlanta, parents of students at McGarity Elementary in Hiram were warned Monday that an employee is in self-quarantine after contact with someone who has a confirmed case of COVID-19. Officials said they fumigated the school Sunday.
The Harris County school district, just north of Columbus, announced Tuesday that a middle school teacher had made contact with U.S. Rep. Doug Collins, who has self-quarantined because of potential exposure. Collins is seeking a U.S. Senate seat and visited Columbus on Saturday for a Republican Party headquarters opening. About 250 people were at that event, WRBL-TV reported.
The teacher has self-quarantined “out of an abundance of caution," the Harris County district said. Schools remain in session, although district officials said they are cleaning school buildings.
State Superintendent Richard Woods said in a Tuesday statement that schools should follow recommendations of health officials. “At this time, school closures are not recommended for other areas,” Woods said.
Voting officials were also taking precautions. Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said his office has sent guidance to counties about how to take precautions during early voting for the state’s March 24 presidential primaries, which began last week. The guidance includes wiping down voting machines and providing hand sanitizer to voters as they enter and exit polling locations.
Previously posted:
There’s already a local plan in place for handling health emergencies such as a coronavirus outbreak, Rome-Floyd County Emergency Management Director Tim Herrington and the district health director for the Georgia Department of Public Health, Dr. Gary Voccio, reassured Rome City Commissioners Monday.
“We’ve had a plan in place since the H1N1 flu,” Herrington told commissioners during an early called caucus at City Hall. “This is not new to us. We will do whatever it takes to make sure everyone stays safe.”
Herrington said they are keeping an eye on assisted living facilities and nursing homes, in particular, to make sure they are following best practices. More than a dozen people at a Kirkland, Washington, nursing home died after contracting COVID-19.
Voccio said he believes it’s still safe to have social gatherings as long as residents limit physical contact, practice good hygiene and stay vigilant about symptoms such as coughing and sneezing.
“Be more mindful of people who are sick around you,” he said, adding that while COVID-19 might be close to a world-wide pandemic now, it’s not an epidemic locally.
Voccio said he’s in touch with Floyd Medical Center and Redmond Regional Medical Center staff on a daily basis. A patient at each hospital tested positive for the coronavirus and results are pending on others. He said he is confident they have the staff to properly handle the situation.
The 4 p.m. special meeting Monday had been called in response to an email from Commissioners Mark Cochran, Wendy Davis and Jim Bojo. They urged City Manager Sammy Rich and the rest of the board to set up a Sunday work session to discuss specific plans on how the city would handle an outbreak.
“The virus itself is not the concern,” the letter started. “It is the panic that follows. When, not if, one of our critical departments catches the COVID-19, everyone who has come into contact with them during their normal work day will have to be self-quarantined for 14 days.”
The letter goes on to say that the city should not rely on the emergency management staff when it comes to handling the city’s operations if worse comes to worst.
“We have to tackle this,” the email states, adding there needs to be emergency plans in place for every critical city department, from payroll to public works.
They also pointed out that the commission needs to discuss with City Attorney Andy Davis how the board could conduct business if five or more members are in quarantine.
Mayor Bill Collins said it’s important for Rome residents to know that he and the majority of the commissioners have full confidence that Rich and his staff are capable of using every resource available to them should an emergency arise.
“The majority of the commission is weighing toward cooler heads prevailing and not upsetting the apple cart,” Collins said. “Our citizens have full confidence in our leadership, as they have in the past. The state requires we have a readiness plan in place to protect and keep our citizens safe and we do.”
Rich said he appreciates the mayor’s backing and is determined to do what he can to follow the recommendations of local, state and national experts.
“I’m all for normalcy and calm,” Rich said after the commission meeting. “All we can do is hope for the best and follow the guidelines and guidance of people like Dr. Voccio and the CDC.”
Redmond Regional Medical Center Spokesperson Andrea Pitts said Monday morning one of three patients who’d been put in quarantine for testing has tested positive for the virus.
Floyd Medical Center learned last week that a patient they have medically isolated — a 46-year-old woman from Polk County who’d recently flown from Washington, D.C. — is a confirmed case of COVID-19.
FMC spokesman Dan Bevels said Sunday the woman is in stable condition and 20 hospital employees are in self-quarantine.