A brief meeting Thursday morning concerning the city's taxes for the next year went by without public comment.
The meeting was the second gathering to open next year's proposed millage rate to the public for comment.
"Is there anyone here to speak in opposition?" Mayor Bill Collins asked to a room of city commissioners and employees. No votes were taken at the short meeting.
The city is planning to keep the millage rate at 27.536 mills. That’s 17.450 mills for the city school system and 10.086 mills to fund city government services.
The levy is equal to $1,377 on a home valued at $125,000, less any exemptions.
While the rate would be unchanged since 2017, it’s considered a tax increase under state law because the total value of property in the city has increased to bring in more revenue. That means three public hearings are required before it can be adopted.
The final hearing will be at the board’s 6:30 p.m. regular meeting on Monday, July 27.
Commissioners will also likely approve a proposal to increase the pay for the Rome Police Department and the Rome-Floyd Fire Department.
Rome’s Public Safety Committee recommended Tuesday that the base pay for firefighters and certified city police officers be increased to $40,000 from $34,000 a year. It also called for the raise to be effective Aug. 1.
The county splits the cost of the fire department and would have to agree to absorb its share of the pay hike.
The county commission has called a planning session for Friday to discuss compensation for public safety personnel at 11 a.m. in the upstairs Berry Shorter Room of the Forum River Center, 301 Tribune St.