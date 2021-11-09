Bids for the widening of Second Avenue are scheduled for July 2022, Georgia Department of Transportation Planning Engineer Joe Ciavarro said Tuesday.
Initially scheduled for bid in 2016, the estimated $5 million construction project will four-lane a 0.6-mile stretch of the road from the Oostanaula River north to Turner McCall Boulevard.
Plans call for two lanes running in each direction, separated by a median that allows for turn lanes into the Atrium Health Floyd campus and Heritage Park.
The split in the road will be eliminated. Traffic from the downtown district will be directed straight — onto Martha Berry Boulevard or into turn lanes for Turner McCall or Shorter Avenue.
Other items set to be bid upon in 2022 include bridge replacements over Big Dry Creek on Martha Berry Highway and Kingston Highway over Dykes Creek in August.
Bidding for work on the 3.3-mile portion of the South Rome by-pass from U.S. 27 to Ga. 101 is slated for July 2023.
The 4.6 mile section from Ga. 101 to U.S. 411 will be bid out in 2024.
GDOT Commissioner Russell McMurry said in 2020 the total budget for the construction of both portions will be more than $300 million. The south leg is budgeted for $147 million and the southeast link is expected to cost $156 million.