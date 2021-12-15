A variance request for a proposed service station at the corner of Riverbend Drive and East Second Avenue has been withdrawn from the Board of Adjustments agenda for Thursday.
Applicant Arpit Patel had requested the BOA to allow a gas station on the property, which would be within 100 feet of the Etowah River.
According to the building and site design section of the city’s zoning codes, “no building shall be allowed within 100 feet of the Etowah, Oostanaula and Coosa Rivers, except on previously developed property.”
Since that location was once the site of Huff Pharmacy and Carter’s Hardware, Patel requested a 75 foot reduction.
However, since that was built, the city has widened the Second Avenue Bridge and reconfigured Riverbend Drive, cutting into the property. This means the former development could have been closer to the road than what the photos show.
Since the service station proposal would be larger than the pharmacy and hardware store, the service station doesn't qualify for such a variance, Senior Planner Brice Wood said.
Adding to that, nearby Oakdene residents had objected to the proposed variance because of potential environmental hazards a gas station that close to the river could cause. The concern was that underground fuel tanks placed that close to the river might result in gas and oil runoff.
The applicant had actually requested a larger variance than they were allowed, Wood said. Once the applicant's engineer realized they had misinterpreted the ULDC, he called to withdraw the application.