Plans for a gas station at the corner of East Second Avenue and Riverbend Drive will go forward, despite being denied a zoning variance on Thursday, a representative of the property owner stated.
The owners "are going to build a store and gas station. This (variance) is about how nice of a store we're going to build," the project's engineer Chuck Hardin told the Rome-Floyd Board of Adjustments.
The board denied a variance for the gas station project slated for development in a 3 to 2 vote.
The current plan for the project requires a zoning variance due to its proximity to the Etowah River. At issue, at least with the variance request, is the placement of the gas tank on the property.
The proposal would place a service station between the bridge and the Floyd Bowling and Amusement Center. Normally there’s a 100-foot buffer zone between a river and a building, however, a previous structure at the location presents a loophole.
If a developer is placing a building where a structure used to stand, they may not require that large of a buffer zone.
According to the building and site design section of the city’s zoning codes, “no building shall be allowed within 100 feet of the Etowah, Oostanaula and Coosa Rivers, except on previously developed property. On previously developed property, the new development may infringe on the 100-foot river buffer only to the extent of the infringement by the previous development...”
The land once was the location of Huff Pharmacy and Carter’s Hardware, and Hardin argued that the previous development should allow for the variance.
Opposition to the project was led by Ron Miller, a resident of River Avenue in the Oakdene neighborhood, which is downstream of the proposed project.
"The Etowah is a precious asset, and there's a 100% chance gasoline will leak into it" if this project is built, he said. The Coosa River Basin Initiative, as well as many local residents wrote letters in opposition.
The board also denied a variance request for the Crestwood subdivision on the North Broad Extension.
The developer, Smith Douglas Homes, wanted to reduce the required road frontage and lot width on a number of lots in that development. Opposition to that request was led by nearby residents concerned about increased traffic on their local roads and an already stretched infrastructure.