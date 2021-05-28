The Georgia Secretary of State is proposing $300,000 in civil penalties three cemeteries Floyd County for failing to provide proper care and maintenance.
Oaknoll Memorial Gardens LLC, Floyd Memory Gardens LLC and Sunset Hill Memorial Gardens LLC have been cited for repeated violations of the Georgia Cemetery and Funeral Services Act of 2000 and each ordered to pay a $100,000 fine. All three are owned by StoneMor Inc. out of Bensalem, Pennsylvania.
Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger's order contends that all three have engaged in a persisting and systemic failure to provide for care and maintenance, failing to correct problems documented as far back as 2017. It includes a cease and desist order related to all violations of the Act.
Raffensperger's office sent an investigator to Rome in March to review conditions after repeated complaints. The inspector took over 500 photos, according to legal documents, and found the grounds in poor condition.
"There is no reason this shouldn't have been done years ago," said David Kay. His mother's grave in Floyd Memory Garden was seriously damaged back in 2017. "This has been a long time coming," Kay said.
The inspection found areas of the grounds rutted with track marks from vehicles and heavy equipment driven by workers taking shortcuts rather than traveling on the asphalt roadways.
During the inspection at Oaknoll, considerable litter was noted and "the inspector observed maintenance works moving along the property to prep for a funeral and noted that none of them stopped to pick up any of the trash or debris."
In his Notice of Opportunity for a Hearing relative to all three cemeteries, Raffensperger reported evidence of sunken graves at all three sites with no indication of any attempt to correct the problems.
Serious issues relative to the condition of grave markers and headstones were also reported, with the inspector going so far as to call maintenance issues "rampant."
The inspector also submitted questionnaires to the cemeteries, requesting information about how the company responds to complaints. However, as of the time the order was issued, the owners of all three has failed to respond.
Floyd County Clerk of Superior Court Barbara Penson, who has several family members in the cemeteries, said she feels the action by Raffensperger means he is serious about dealing with an issue she has complained about for the past four years.
"I am pleasantly surprised, but I know this is not over," Penson said.
The cemetery ownership has 10 days from their receipt of the orders, signed May 20, to request a hearing. The order could be modified or vacated by the court until a final determination of law is made.