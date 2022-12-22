Search warrant turns up 33 different prescription medications in residence in the Armuchee area David Crowder DCrowder@RN-T.com dcrowder Author email Dec 22, 2022 12 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The execution of a search warrant on Dec. 16 at a residence on Martha Berry Highway has resulted in the arrest of a Rome woman on drug charges.According to Floyd County Jail records and the arrest warrants:Angela Nichole Helton, 44, as found in possession of oxycodone, amphetamine, and methylphenidate tablets.Thirty-three different medications that had not been prescribed to Helton were found in her residence.Helton is charged with three felony counts of possession of a Schedule II controlled substance and a single misdemeanor count of possession of dangerous drugs.Helton was arrested Wednesday and remained in jail as of Thursday morning with bond set at $5,700. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save dcrowder Author email Follow dcrowder Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Comments disabled. Trending Now Harbin Clinic, Atrium Health Floyd confirm merger plans COLUMN: Barbara Kirby was always there Man sentenced to 25 years in Robin Hood Road shooting death Rome City Schools hires 'strategic initiatives & talent specialist' Georgia Supreme Court affirms judge's ruling to overturn Watkins murder conviction Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Rome News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news in your inbox? Signup today! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Latest Region Stories Things to do in Sterling & Logan County -- Dec. 22 -- Jan. 1 18 min ago Jay Greeson: Next round of bowl picks, Christmas gifts across the sports world, NFL QB questions 18 min ago Why ‘High on Life,’ ‘Need for Speed Unbound’ and ‘Darktide’ are worth a look 22 min ago Bitterly cold Christmas weekend forecast for Columbia area. Here’s when it will hit 24 min ago Naming STEM Academy after George Washington Carver fulfills 40-year promise 29 min ago Misdemeanor charges dismissed against Vikings offensive lineman Oli Udoh 27 min ago Clarence Hill: Who has the edge between the Dallas Cowboys and the Philadelphia Eagles? 33 min ago How to keep pipes from freezing in cold weather (and how to thaw them if they freeze) 30 min ago View the e-Edition Trending Now Burglary suspect arrested after shooting in Cedartown Around Town: The mysterious final chapter on the Claremont House sale. Sparrow Pointe still on point. Harbin Clinic, Atrium Health Floyd confirm merger plans Around Town: King Claw due soon in West Rome. Brew crew in action at River Remedy. 'Tacky' social media. COLUMN: Barbara Kirby was always there Latest Region Stories Things to do in Sterling & Logan County -- Dec. 22 -- Jan. 1 18 min ago Jay Greeson: Next round of bowl picks, Christmas gifts across the sports world, NFL QB questions 18 min ago Why ‘High on Life,’ ‘Need for Speed Unbound’ and ‘Darktide’ are worth a look 22 min ago Bitterly cold Christmas weekend forecast for Columbia area. Here’s when it will hit 24 min ago Naming STEM Academy after George Washington Carver fulfills 40-year promise 29 min ago Misdemeanor charges dismissed against Vikings offensive lineman Oli Udoh 27 min ago Clarence Hill: Who has the edge between the Dallas Cowboys and the Philadelphia Eagles? 33 min ago How to keep pipes from freezing in cold weather (and how to thaw them if they freeze) 30 min ago