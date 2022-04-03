If you have old tires lying around and don’t know what to do with them, save them for the Scrap Tire Amnesty Day at GE Trails on April 23.
Floyd County Solid Waste Director Emma Wells organized the event after receiving a grant from the Georgia Environmental Protection Division’s solid waste trust fund.
This is the first time since 2019 that the county has hosted a scrap tire disposal event.
“People will be able to come through and safely dispose of these tires for free, because the landfill doesn’t take them,” Wells said. “Georgia law requires certain disposal practices for tires, so this is a way to get them off your hands for free.”
Tires take decades to decompose, according to Wells, and they often collect water, creating a health hazard and growing bacteria in the process.
“Mosquito larvae often grow in there and then it leaches into our water system. It’s just not safe to throw them in a creek bank like that,” Wells said.
People can turn out to the GE Trail System at 1935 Redmond Circle any time between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. on April 23,which is a Saturday.
Due to strict guidelines set by the EPD, people can only dispose of 10 tires per vehicle, and that includes car tires and bike tires. They are only allowing two tractor tires per vehicle. The only tires they can’t accept are commercial tires from vehicles such as tractor trailers or forklifts.
The tires also have to be off the rim when they’re dropped off at the event and they have to be clean and dry.
Anyone who drops off tires must prove they’re a resident of Floyd County, either by their driver’s license or license plate. They also can’t make multiple trips, since the grant only allows for a certain number of tires.
There will be people directing traffic and community service workers unloading the tires from the vehicle so you don’t even have to get out.
If you have any questions about the event, you can call Wells at 706-291-5266.