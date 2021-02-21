Saturday was a huge day for Boy Scouts in Rome and across Northwest Georgia.
The District Council held its annual awards program at the Courtyard by Marriott Rome Riverwalk after a morning when Scouts collected thousands of food items for distribution to the needy across the region.
In Rome, the Scouts collected 2,590 items. Those ranged from canned fruits, vegetables and meats to pasta for every imaginable variety. Members of the Rome Rotary helped the Scouts sort the material at the Salvation Army warehouse.
Saturday afternoon, the Scouts honored their own during a couple of programs. Scouts who received Eagle badges during the last two years were honored along with a five member class of Silver Beaver award winners.
Silver Beavers, the highest award in Scouting were presented the Drew Conrad, Troop 113 Scoutmaster; Mary Hardin Thornton, president of the Northwest Council for the past two years; Blake Knowles, who received the District Award of Merit in 2016 and director of the Cope program; Tammy Rogers, who was instrumental in welcoming British Scouts to Camp Sidney Dew a year ago and Jonathan Rogers who is president-elect of the Camp Sidney Dew Alumni Association among many voluntary effort.
Council Scout Executive Matt Hart said the council was looking forward to a more normal 2021.
"Our young people are counting on us," Hart said.