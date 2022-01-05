As new case rates continue at record levels in Floyd County, schools are beginning to report numbers of COVID-19 cases in students and staff after returning to classes this week.
Rome City Schools reported that East Central Elementary will switch to Phase II of the system's COVID-19 protocols on Wednesday. Many other schools are already over halfway toward that mark of 1% of the student population per school infected as well.
Rome reports their numbers a day behind, for example the numbers for Tuesday were reported Wednesday afternoon. A total of 43 students and staff members in the school system tested positive Tuesday.
The city school system required masks as schools started back Tuesday, but didn't take other COVID-19 precautions outlined in Phase II like eating lunches in classrooms instead of cafeterias.
Floyd County Schools requires 2% of the student population to be infected per school before requiring masks. At least two schools, including Pepperell and Model elementary schools, passed the 1% mark on the first day back. A total of 38 students and staff members were reported testing positive for the virus as of Wednesday.
Any school that exceeds the threshold of 5% student infection rate will be closed for 5 days, according to the school system's policy.
This comes as record high COVID-19 cases continue to be reported in Floyd County as well as across the state and nation.
In the past two weeks there have been over 1,600 new positive COVID-19 cases reported in Floyd County. That rivals all time highs from the past two years.
Hospitalizations coming from the rapid surge in new infections has also continued to increase. Floyd Medical Center reported 56 COVID-19 patients and AdventHealth Redmond reported 36 COVID-19 patients on Wednesday. That's an increase of 10 patients from Tuesday and 45 patients from one week ago.
The Georgia Department of Public Health COVID-19 webpage has seen difficulties over the past week with the amount of data coming in. The webpage didn't update on Monday and was reporting a delay as of Wednesday evening.
While lines remained long on Wednesday for free COVID-19 testing at the fairgrounds, the Floyd County Health Department stated they have people coming in to their office on East 12th Street seeking free rapid tests, which they do not have.
Watson said news reports out of metro Atlanta about DeKalb County government distributing free rapid tests might have caused some of the confusion.
“We’re getting walk-ins and calls from people saying they heard on the news or otherwise promoted that we’re doing so, and that simply isn’t the case,” Watson said. “We wish we were in a position to do this, but right now we’re not and currently have no plans to do so.”