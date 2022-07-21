Floyd County Police Department School Resource Officer Jim McCormick will be putting his barbecue skills to good use on Sunday for the first fundraising sale of the year.
McCormick is SRO for Pepperell and, along with other SROs, has launched a fundraising campaign to benefit scholarships for seniors graduating in 2023. There will be four barbecue sales and the first takes place Sunday at Coosa High School starting at 12:30 p.m.
"I'm selling pulled pork plates, rib plates and chicken plates for the scholarship fund to make sure the senior that wins from each high school has money to put to the college of their choice," said McCormick, who is the event's smoker in charge.
The scholarship fund is in its infancy, having started just eight months ago with a simple award. But McCormick hopes that, with the community's support, they can provide scholarships to a student from each school district.
"I'm happy to be able to help the students out," he said. "Everyone loves good barbecue and I enjoy making it, so why not do something for the kids. I wish that I can inspire other SROs to do something similar. Kids need to know people want them to succeed and this is my way to show a student at each district that their hard work didn’t go unnoticed."
He hopes the program will grow enough to sponsor multiple students at each school and help them pursue their education at college or a technical school of their dreams.
McCormick said Sunday's sale at Coosa High will be the first of four sales. He's currently getting approval to host additional sales at Armuchee, Model and his Pepperell. He wants to support all the school districts but admits the Dragon community has a special place in his heart.
Plate prices are $12 for chicken (2 legs/2 thighs), $18 for pork, $16 for ribs and $20 for mixed. All meals are served with mac and cheese as well as loaded baked potatoes. Entire smoked butts and racks of ribs are also available for purchase at $40 and $25 respectively.