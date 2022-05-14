Rome Transitional Academy has been virtual for over two years, and the students’ performances are suffering, Rome City Schools board member Pascha Burge said.
RTA is an alternative learning program where middle and high school students with behavioral issues are sent and where most of the students are classified as at-risk.
The school initially went virtual in 2020 as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and still remains virtual though all other schools in the system, with the exception of the Virtual Learning Academy, returned to in-person learning.
Assistant Superintendent Dawn Williams said the school remains virtual because there is not a school resource officer in the building. However, Burge said RTA conducted in-person classes a few years ago without an SRO for three years with few issues under the previous principal.
Before students can be sent back to Rome High School or Rome Middle School, they must improve their behavior. However, Burge is unaware whether the online programs monitor behavioral growth, and when reaching out to RTA principal Christy Epps, she declined to answer. Williams said if students log on to classes every day, they’ll be able to return to the middle or high school.
“Now it’s a little different because they’re not in the building, so now getting in trouble really doesn’t happen,” she said.
However, Burge said she doesn’t believe students are being properly reintroduced back into a regular classroom.
“You can’t monitor behavior virtually. Especially if the students aren’t showing up,” Burge said. “How can you get them acclimated back into that environment if we’re not easing them back into the environment? Once a student is at home virtually, and they’re used to doing something with no one holding them accountable, how are they going to make that change when they transition into a regular classroom?”
Williams said she’s unsure if students are allotted time with a counselor or use a social emotional learning program to improve behavior.
Burge said at least 85% of students at RTA are failing. Although a large number of students come into the school failing, she said the online portion significantly contributed to their grades.
At the board’s spring retreat, Williams proposed a hybrid schedule where students would have in-person classes 2-3 days a week for the 2022-2023 school year, but the school board decided that until RTA gets an SRO, students will remain virtual.
Burge said students aren’t showing up to class, and students who do aren’t getting proper instruction. When asked about the average attendance of the school, Williams said attendance is hard everywhere and added she did not know the average number of students who attend classes daily.
“The responsibility also has to fall on the students, the parents, the teachers and the school system,” Burge stated.
“It seems like they were being forgotten about. (Parents) felt like their students were getting placed on the back burner and not getting the assistance they actually needed,” she added. “We need a process to inspect what we expect, even if it’s a random sampling, to make sure we’re compliant with making sure the students are getting the help that they need.”
The Rome News-Tribune reached out to RTA Principal Christy Epps for this story, but she declined to comment.