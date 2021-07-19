While the fate of the Cave Spring Elementary building remains up in the air, Floyd County Board of Education members said they plan to keep the community in mind over the next nine months.
The FCS board voted to close the school at the end of the 2021-2022 school year. Superintendent Glenn White has said the reason is that the system is operating and maintaining too many buildings compared to the number of students it has — and will have — enrolled.
During a Monday board meeting, Cave Spring Mayor Rob Ware and Councilmember Charles Jackson met with board members to discuss their concerns and what they want to see happen with the building.
"We've already accepted that its closing, we're over that, but now I want to know what's happening next," Ware said.
Cave Spring council members have been doing research concerning the possibility of a zoning ordinance to exercise an amount of control over what happens with the property.
In the past, the school also provided a considerable amount of water and sewer income. Ware said he doesn't want to see the city lose that for a long period of time.
The facility sits on over eight acres of land adjacent to the downtown area and is worth around $800,000 according to the school system.
White said Cave Spring Housing Authority is the only entity that has shown interest in the property to date
"We all want to what's best going to promote prosperity," FCS board member Danny Waits said. "It's the hub of our community and I don't want to see some unknown business entity come in there that's not vetted enough and the building becomes dilapidated."
Waits serves as the representative of the Cave Spring and Alto Park districts of the school system.
Board members agreed that they wouldn't want to see the property abandoned and become an eyesore for the small town.
"We want to preserve Cave Spring and do what's best for the community," Chair Tony Daniel said.
Both groups agreed to meet again in a few months for updates and more discussion on the school property.