Rome and area residents will have a slew of entertaining activities to choose from this weekend.
Hundreds of Schnauzers and their owners are already descending on downtown Rome ahead of Schnauzerfest, the annual event that celebrates all things about the breed.
Festivities take place Friday and Saturday.
On Friday, a Meet-and-Greet takes place at The Vogue on Broad Street from 5-8 p.m.
Organizer Hugh Tyner said festival activities will be centered in downtown Rome and participants are coming from as far away as Maine, Nevada, California and Montana.
"We have 46 states represented this year," he said.
The highly anticipated Schnauzerfest parade takes place Saturday, with participants lining up at at 9 a.m. at Bridgepoint Plaza. Hundreds of dogs will parade down Broad Street in their Halloween costumes. Tyner said he hopes all Rome residents, and in particular the children, come out to watch since it will be quite the spectacle.
From 2-6 p.m. festival participants will be indoors at The Forum River Center where several competitions will take place. There will also be a special demonstration by Joseph Garcia, a senior team leader for Corrections and Special Applications Unit who leads a quick-reaction team, always on standby to respond to unrest at correctional facilities across the country. One of the team’s strategic assets is its well-trained group of giant schnauzers.
"The camaraderie of schnauzer owners is what makes this such a special event," Tyner said. "That and seeing 500 schnauzers all in one place."
Country music fans will flock to the Coosa Valley Fairgrounds on Friday and Saturday for the ever-popular Rome River Jam.
This year’s event brings up-and-coming stars as well as established performers to the venue.
Night one will feature Koe Wetzel, Jelly Roll, Kolby Cooper, Hunter Chastain and DJ Slim McGraw.
Night two will feature Riley Green, Clay Walker, Priscilla Block, Dalton Dover and DJ Slim McGraw.
Gates open 5 p.m. Tickets are $55 for general admission and $99.50 for preferred pit. Tickets and parking passes are available online at romeriverjam.com
Rome’s Labyrinth will be setting for the next Rome Shakespeare Festival production — a twisted take on “Romeo and Juliet” on Saturday, Sunday and Monday.
What if Romeo and Juliet got a second chance? “R & J & Z” begins with Act V of Shakespeare’s “Romeo and Juliet” and keeps going, as the famous lovers navigate a world in which death isn’t necessarily the end.
Set against the historical backdrop of Verona’s plague, Melody Bates’ new verse play throws old and new characters together over the course of an apocalyptic and action-packed 24 hours. Equally inspired by Shakespeare and modern zombie films, “R & J & Z” pushes the boundaries of theatrical humor and horror.
“They say Shakespeare never dies, but in the context of this play, the characters don’t seem to die, either,” said Artistic Director Drew Davidson. “It has been an exciting and challenging process helping these famous lovers navigate the zombie-plague ridden backdrop of Verona. It’s a new verse play that takes the characters we all know and love and puts a fun spin on their story within a fantastic, marvelous world.”
RSF Director Julie McCluskey said the play has everything audiences would want in a classic Halloween story — horror, humor, fight scenes, blood and of course, zombies.
And it will be set in an outdoor amphitheater on Jackson Hill.
“R & J & Z” runs through Monday, Oct. 31 at The Labyrinth of Rome, 402 Civic Center Drive. All shows begin at 8 p.m., seating will start at 7 p.m. Costumes are encouraged and audiences are also encouraged to bring their own chairs, blankets and/or picnic.
The show is recommended for ages 10+.
Tickets are available online at www.our.show/romeshakesrjz, or by calling 706-331-1006, or emailing info@romeshakespearefestival.com