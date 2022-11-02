Schnauzerfest 2022 came to a successful conclusion Sunday, bringing hundreds of schnauzer owners and dogs from 46 states to Rome for their annual event.
“Rome really showed up for Schnauzerfest this year, or, as we called it this year, ‘Schnauzer-Ween-Part-Deux,’” organizer Hugh Tyner said. “There were probably twice as many people watching the parade Saturday as last year.”
This year over 800 people and 430 dogs attended the event, with a party Friday night at The Vogue on Broad Street, followed by a costume parade Saturday afternoon and events at the Forum Saturday evening.
“We even had a demonstration by STL (Dog Training’s) Joseph Garcia,” said Tyner. “He’s got a team of tactically trained giant schnauzers that are really impressive. They’re huge.”
The first Schnauzerfest in Rome was in 2019 but the 2020 event was cancelled due to covid. However the event came storming back last year, and this year the tradition continued.
“The local hotels are very supportive,” Tyner said. “Our dogs are extremely well-behaved and we had no reports of even a single problem dog.”
The economic impact for Rome is also fantastic, officials say, generating an estimated $250,000 in revenue for the city’s hotels, restaurants and venues.
“Rome is very excited to embrace this great new tradition,” said Georgia’s Rome Office of Tourism Executive Director Lisa Smith. “Downtown Broad Street’s many restaurants have lots of outdoor seating for our furry friends, and so many shops are ‘paws permitted.’”
Schanuzerfest was also one of the first events to be held at the reopened Forum River Center, which has been closed since 2020 while it was used for socially distanced trials and large hearings by the Floyd County Superior Court.
“We’ve already announced next year’s event will be on Halloween weekend and are looking forward to making some exciting announcements for Schnauzerfest 2023 in the months ahead,” Tyner said.