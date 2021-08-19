Hospitals are overwhelmed with the number of unvaccinated COVID-19 patients arriving each day.
Local hospitals reported 130 COVID-19 positive patients on Thursday, a 145% increase in the past two weeks. The vast majority aren't vaccinated.
As of Thursday afternoon there were 82 COVID-19 patients being treated at Floyd Medical Center and 48 at Redmond Regional Medical Center.
The more easily spread Delta variant of COVID-19 is in full rampage across Northwest Georgia. Even with testing availability stretched thin, the number of new infections is breaking records.
In the past two weeks, 935 Floyd County residents have tested positive for COVID-19.
During a press conference on Thursday morning, a group of metro-Atlanta hospital representatives stated they've seen the same trend.
Dr. Danny Branstetter, the medical director of infection prevention at Wellstar Health Systems, said COVID-19 originally was a threat for the old or medically fragile.
"Today that no longer holds true. The virus is no longer holding that distinction. We're seeing far more young people affected by this virus -- requiring hospitalization and suffering devastating injuries such as lifelong injuries to their lungs, strokes and heart attacks," Branstetter said.
"What we're seeing is the virus is drawing a distinction between those who are vaccinated and those who are unvaccinated," he added. "Ninety-three percent of our hospitalized patients are unvaccinated."
Schools
Main Elementary School became the fourth elementary school this week in the city school system to begin wearing masks and taking additional precautions after over 1% of the students and faculty tested positive for COVID-19 during a seven-day period.
East Central, West End and West Central all announced earlier this week they would begin wearing masks, restrict student mingling during lunch and restrict outside visitation.
The Floyd County school system has yet to begin to take precautions against the spread of COVID-19, although that is the topic of a called board meeting on Friday morning at 8 a.m.
Testing
The Georgia Department of Public Health has contracted with MAKO Medical to provide free COVID-19 testing in Catoosa and Bartow counties.
MAKO Medical will provide free drive-up COVID-19 testing at the LakePointe Sports Complex in Emerson at 261 Stars Way on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., beginning Aug. 26.
They will also offer testing in Catoosa County on Mondays and Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. beginning Aug. 25 at The Colonnade in Ringgold, 264 Catoosa Circle.
There are no eligibility requirements for free testing at either site, other than having a Georgia address and registering online at Mako.exchange/splash/GaMakoTesting/.
For those without internet access, assistance with registration by telephone is available at 919-351-6256.
The PCR testing is done by nasal swab to determine the presence of the virus that causes COVID-19. Anyone who has COVID-19 type symptoms or has been in close contact recently with a person infected with the virus needs to be tested for COVID-19, a Department of Public Health press release stated, even if they are fully vaccinated.