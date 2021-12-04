The people that imagined the Savoy Automobile Museum into what is now a reality can take a line from the 1989 movie “Field of Dreams.”
But this time think classic cars instead of baseball.
Taking that “If you build it, they will come” philosophy to heart, the museum opens on Dec. 8 and a large amount of interest has already been generated for that date.
In a few days the stunning red and silver 70,000 square foot museum will open its doors to the public. Let’s just say it’s not the company’s first ballgame.
The group already operates three museums in Cartersville: the Tellus Science Museum which opened in 2009, the Booth Western Art Museum which opened in 2003 and the Bartow History Museum which opened in 1987.
Going back to 2019 — the last year prior to the pandemic — annual attendance figures were: Tellus 204,512; Booth 68,370 and Bartow 13,728.
The new museum is located on a corridor that’s already locally famous for classic cars. A home located near the Canton Highway exit for years displayed a bevy of 1957 Chevys.
The breathtaking building was designed by Frank Bergman, who was also responsible for the design of the Booth Western Art Museum and the Tellus Science Museum. Bergman passed away this year prior to completion of the Savoy.
Even unfinished, the displays were impressive. A 1936 Cord 810 Coupe, a 1941 Packard 120 Woody Station Wagon, Cadillacs and Lincolns, from the heydays of American automotive history. The building is filled with pristine historic motorcars, original automotive artwork and automobilia. There is also the Savoy Café beneath a ceiling made to resemble a giant red wire wheel.
Q&A with Director of Development at the Savoy, Tom Shinall:
Q: How was the name of the museum decided?
Once the decision was made to build an automobile museum, a unique, meaningful name was needed. Initial surveys did not produce a clear winner but uncovered in the middle of the wooded 37-acre site were the rusty remains of a 1954 Plymouth Savoy. Taking this as an omen, Savoy Automobile Museum was born. The namesake Savoy has been preserved and will return to tell its story as part of the museum’s landscape. Every car has a story, and we intend to tell those stories beginning Dec. 8, 2021.
Q: What is the goal of the museum?
Savoy Automobile Museum connects people to the cultural diversity of the automobile. Whether you are a serious car collector, a weekend car enthusiast, or simply a traveling motorist from Detroit to Daytona, Savoy Museum aims to educate and entertain through changing exhibits, educational programs, and engaging experiences. Through the Savoy Collection, as well as the rotating galleries, Savoy showcases automobiles of different makes, models and eras.
Q: There are a number of automobile museums across the United States. What sets the Savoy Automobile Museum apart from the rest?
The rotating temporary galleries are one of the most significant features that distinguishes Savoy from other well-established automotive programs. The rotating galleries are subject to tentative rotation every four to six months, so there will always be something new and exciting on display at Savoy Automobile Museum.
Q: The museum is surrounded by a large beautiful grassy space. What plans do you have for that?
The beautifully landscaped Showgrounds will be complemented with an Outdoor Pavilion (coming soon) and is subject to hold over 1,000 vehicles. The freshly maintained Showgrounds are inspired by the landscaping of a Concourse d’Elegance. Anticipated events on the Showgrounds at Savoy include car shows, car club meetings, concerts, cruise-ins, swap meets, and many more family-friendly activities.
Q: The museum includes a theater. What will it be used for?
The Presentation Theatre at Savoy features stadium seating for 297 guests in front of an 18 x 31 foot ultra-4K video wall, as well as a stage and built-in turntable. The theatre is the ideal space for hosting lectures, conferences, auctions, special productions, and much more. Entry to the Theatre is not included in general admission tickets.
Q: Constructing the museum during a pandemic had to be challenging. Is there anything that sticks out in your mind as the biggest challenge faced?
Building a museum from the ground up is a serious undertaking, but to do it during an international pandemic is impressive. We were fortunate that construction was deemed necessary during COVID-19 and ultimately we never slowed down. After the passing of Frank Bergman, the visionary designer behind Savoy, we needed the right team to complete his beautiful design. A project of this magnitude and caliber is not possible without skilled individuals. The construction crews and their craftsmanship, the vendors and their resources, the designers and their vision, the staff and their dedication…each and every person who has been a part of this project should be proud of their collective efforts.
During the museum’s construction and installation, a major challenge (like many other businesses faced) was delayed shipping arrivals due to COVID-19. Meeting deadlines in order for the museum to open on time was a recurring worry, but we’ve managed to complete Savoy Automobile Museum just in time for the holidays this year.
The Savoy Automobile Museum is like going to an auto show only better because it helps us recall the automobiles from our past. Thank you Uncle Henry for helping fuel my love for cars. Rides in your black 1958 Chevy, your beautiful 1963 Chevy convertible white with red interior and your 1934 Ford with the Corvette motor did it for me. Unlike an annual auto show which only lasts a few days, we now have an area auto show we can enjoy every day.
If Santa was going to give me a Christmas present, putting a World Class Automobile Museum 25 miles from home would be close to the top of this particular auto enthusiast’s list.