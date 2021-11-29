A fatality over the weekend continued a streak of fatal wrecks in the county and city that began early in 2021.
According to Floyd County Police Department reports:
A wreck on Ga. 101 near Pleasant Valley Road on Saturday afternoon killed 50-year-old Scotty Garner and seriously injured two others.
Garner failed to yield while attempting to turn off Ga. 101 onto Pleasant Valley Road and struck a vehicle driven by 23-year-old Alliyah McBryde of Cedartown.
Garner did not have his seatbelt on and was partially ejected from the vehicle during the collision.
McBryde and a 27-year-old passenger were transported via Floyd EMS to Atrium Health Floyd with suspected serious injuries and both were given emergency surgery.
FCPD Sgt. Chris Fincher said the wreck moves the total number of fatal wrecks in the county to-date to 27. Rome Police Department Assistant Chief Debbie Burnett reported there have been seven fatal wrecks in the city so far this year.
Even early on in 2021 police were reporting a significant rise in the number of crashes, as well as resulting fatalities.
According to data presented during a city Rome Public Works Committee meeting in early November, within the city limits of Rome there have been nearly 300 more wrecks and 25 more DUI wrecks this year than at this point last year.
Of the 1,982 wrecks reported through October, 57 involved DUIs, 570 injuries were reported. In 2020 through October, 1,686 wrecks were reported, 32 involved DUIs, 597 were injured and four fatalities occurred.