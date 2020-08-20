The Sara Hightower Regional Library System has reopened to the public with limited hours and the board of trustees is planning to expand the system into Chattooga County.
The libraries in Rome, Cave Spring, Cedartown and Rockmart reopened on Aug. 11, with partial hours to protect both staff and patrons.
They also will continue curbside service for the foreseeable future. Director Delana Sissel said Thursday the library system has had a total of 2,684 curbside visits during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Each branch has a different schedule for curbside service and opening the buildings.
The Rome-Floyd headquarters on Riverside Parkway is open Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to noon for curbside pickup and open to the public from noon to 5 p.m. On Saturday, they will have curbside pickup available from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The Cave Spring branch on Cedartown Street offers curbside service only on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from noon to 5 p.m. but is open to the public on Tuesdays and Thursdays during the same times.
The Cedartown branch has curbside service Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The building will be open to the public Tuesday and Thursday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The Rockmart branch will be open to the public from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Monday and on Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The library is then open by appointment only for the rest of the week.
Staff encourages patrons to wear masks and follow social distancing procedures while inside all buildings. Meeting rooms, study rooms and the garden continue to remain closed to the public. Patrons also must make an appointment if they plan to go to the special collections department.
Also on Thursday, the board of trustees voted to expand into Chattooga County and add the Summerville and Trion libraries into SHRLS.
According to Sissel, the library system will receive more funds from the Georgia Public Library Service, divided based on the population of patrons each branch serves. They also will be able to add two positions to their administration.
Although it isn’t official as of yet, both the SHRLS board and the Chattooga County board have approved the expansion.