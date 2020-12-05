Christmas is already rolling along in Floyd County with the annual Santa Bike Patrol well underway, but the Floyd County Police Department is still in need of donations to help fulfill the wishes of local kids in need.
“Parents have already been picking out bikes for their kids,” said FCPD Sgt. Chris Fincher.
This year, FCPD will be teaming up with local trail advocacy group TRED to make sure all bikes are in working order.
“TRED is going to inspect bikes and makes sure they are put together correctly and functioning properly,” Fincher said.
This will be the first year TRED will be involved with collecting and distributing the bicycles, according to the group’s executive director Julie Smith.
“We’re really excited to be asked to partner,” Smith said. “It seems like a natural fit to help put kids on bike and get them out on local trails. Hopefully it’s something we can continue in the future.”
Organizers will be at the GMC Value Mart, 3402 Alabama Highway, from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. selling Boston butts. The business has agreed to smoke the pork butts in support of the Santa Patrol. Each butt is $30 and supplies are already limited.
“Those sales will help 30 kids each get a bicycle and a helmet,” Fincher said.
Bikes will be purchased from local stores such as Walmart and Dunham’s and held until closer to Christmas to be inspected by TRED board members and the folks at Revive Cycleworks, 426 Broad St. in the Forrest Hotel building.
Children are selected in cooperation with local school counselors as well as identified by FCPD officers during their day-to-day duties around the county.
Cash donations will also be welcomed during the sale Saturday morning and can be dropped off in person, or made online via PayPal through a link pinned atop the FCPD Facebook Page.
Smith said gently used, rider-ready kids bikes can also be donated and dropped off Saturday at GMC. If someone can’t make it to that event, Smith can be contacted at 706-844-8509 to arrange a donation.