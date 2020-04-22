The Salvation Army in Rome is calling out for food donations as the number of daily meals they provide is on the rise.
Lead caseworker Cathy Hart, in a Tuesday emergency request, attributed the increase to the COVID-19 pandemic and the serious storms in previous weeks.
They are providing three meals a day to 24 guests at their First Avenue location, she said, as well as to at least 13 people a day at the temporary homeless shelter set up in the Rome Sports Academy facility on Kingston Highway.
Right now, they nonprofit is in need of fresh fruit -- apples, bananas and oranges -- milk, cereal, juice, coffee, sugar, creamer and disposable bowls and utensils.
Donations can be accepted at the side door of the office at 317 E. First St. Call 706-291-4745 when you arrive so a person can come out and collect the donation.