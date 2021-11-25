The Salvation Army kicked off its Red Kettle Campaign for 2021 in front of Hobby Lobby this morning. Capt. Tim Blevins, Capt. Paul Blevins, Rome City Manager Sammy Rich, Rome Executive Assistant Kelley Parker as well as Chuck Evans from Salvation Army Board, Rome City Commissioner Randy Quick and the Patchwork Brass Brand were in attendance.
The Salvation Army is looking for Christmas season bell ringers at locations in Floyd, Chattooga and Polk counties.
Also called the Red Kettle Campaign, the Salvation Army has had bell ringers every Christmas since 1891 when Captain Joseph McFee collected money in a red pot to feed 1,000 hungry people in San Francisco, California.
The Salvation Army needs bell ringers to work from Nov. 26 to Dec. 24. These volunteers have the option of working a full day from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. or a half day from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. or 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Rome locations where volunteers will set up include the West Rome Walmart, Hobby Lobby, Belk's, Big Lots, Armuchee Food Mart, East Rome Walmart and Kroger.
In Chattooga County, volunteers are needed at the Trion Walmart and the Summerville Ingles.
In Polk County, volunteers are needed at the Rockmart and Cedartown Walmarts and the Cedartown Kroger.
All kettles will support virtual payment options including Apple Pay, Google Pay, PayPal and Venmo. There is also a virtual kettle online at give.SalvationArmyGeorgia.org.
All money collected will go toward providing food, safety and housing for local Floyd, Chattooga and Polk County residents.
"Many businesses, organizations, families, and churches have found it to be a wonderful way to get involved in service," Hart said. "The idea is to have fun and spread the love of Christ. Love is contagious."