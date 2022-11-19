Donna Blackburn (from left) on clarinet, Tricia Clark and Elizabeth Busy on trumpets, Joshua Fowee on the saxophone and David Smith on tuba perform at the Salvation Army’s “Red Kettle” kickoff event at the Hobby Lobby on Shorter Avenue on Friday morning.
Judy Evans of Rome cheerfully rings the bell for the Salvation Army’s “Red Kettle” kickoff Friday morning in front of the Hobby Lobby on Shorter Avenue. Donations can also be made electronically via the QR code on the sign itself.
Doug Lansing (left) and Larry Alford of the Salvation Army’s Advisory Board, Capt. Paula Blevins, volunteer Judy Evans, Chuck Evans of the Advisory Board and Capt. Tim Blevins cut the ribbon to start the Salvation Army’s annual “Red Kettle” kickoff at the Hobby Lobby on Shorter Avenue Friday morning.
Adam Carey
Capt. Paula Blevins addresses the crowd during Rome’s Salvation Army’s “Red Kettle Kickoff” in front of the Hobby Lobby Friday morning.
The Red Kettle idea started in San Francisco in 1891 by Salvation Army Officer Capt. Joseph McFee, when he wanted to pay for a free Christmas dinner for the poor.
He asked for, and received permission to place an old crab pot on a tripod at a ferry landing in Oakland, California. People would drop in coins to pay for the meal, with McFee’s voice calling out “Keep the pot boiling!”
The Salvation Army’s Angel Tree program is accepting requests on Nov. 22, only in person, from 9 a.m. to noon and from 1 to 3 p.m. at The Salvation Army office located at 317 E. First Ave. Registrations for that program started Oct. 4.
The program is available for local families looking to supplement their Christmas gifts for children up to 12 years old. Families will have the opportunity to choose up to four toys for their child from a list.
The distribution of Angel Tree gifts will be held at the Three Rivers Club in Rome Braves stadium on Thurs. Dec. 15 at 9 a.m. Angel Tree is also available for seniors 65 and up as well.
The following documents are required to register:
♦ Birth certificates or Medicaid card for all children in household
♦ All assistance you receive: food stamps, SNAP, TANF, or Medicaid.
♦ Proof of income for parent/guardian applicant
♦ Proof of residency (first page of mortgage, lease, or utility bill showing address)
♦ Photo ID for applicant
♦ All documents must be received by Dec. 2 or families risk not receiving the gifts.