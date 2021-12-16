From 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, Salvation Army members and volunteers were hard at work loading up cars with food and Christmas presents for people in need.
The Salvation Army's Angel Tree program has been in existence since the 1970s. People in need can fill out a gift list for their children or people over the age of 65. The Salvation Army refers to them as "angels."
Those who wish to participate in the program fill out applications between October and November and list their "wants" and "needs." People can then "adopt" these angels and buy gifts for them off the wants and needs lists.
While people mostly buy clothing and toys for the kids, they also try to provide things such as blankets, socks, pillows and other similar items for the elderly angels.
According to Capt. Paula Blevins of the Salvation Army Rome Corps, they are serving 200 families this year and 401 angels.
"The number is down a little bit from last year, but many of the agencies in Rome are trying to cut down on duplication this year, which is people going to more than one agency," Blevins said. "So we compared lists and if there were any duplications, we split them up."
In addition to the gifts, the Salvation Army also handed out boxes of dry groceries and nonperishable food, as well as $15 Publix gift cards. Members of Trinity United Methodist Church packed up all the food boxes and donated them to the Angel Tree giveaway.
In recent years, the Salvation Army has had to switch to a drive-through pick-up format, but Blevins said it's actually made their entire distribution process more efficient.
However, Salvation Army isn't the only agency hard at work this week.
Toys for Tots has their annual gift distribution all day Saturday over at the Coosa Valley Fairgrounds. This year, the nonprofit is serving over 900 families in Floyd, Chattooga and Polk counties.
The Rome High School Jr. ROTC program will be on site helping load up cars and distribute bags.
Just down the road at the Floyd County Sheriff's Office, the Sheriff Santa program will also be going on. This year, the sheriff's office will be providing gifts for over 350 families with both young kids and kids ages 13 to 15 years old.
Families will be swinging by the sheriff's office to pick up their gifts from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. that day.