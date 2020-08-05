Walmart and The Salvation Army are joining together to collect new school supplies for local students in need.
Both Walmart locations in Floyd County will participate in the “Stuff the Bus” collection effort Friday through Sunday.
School supplies remain critical to the success of children, whether they are learning in the classroom or from home, said Lt. Tim Blevins of The Salvation Army in Rome. In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, he said, they’ve decided to do their part to make sure that every student is as successful as they can be during the upcoming school year.
“There are many children in Rome and Floyd County whose parents will have to make the tough choice between school supplies, groceries, the electric bill or insurance,” Blevins said in a press release. “We anticipate there to be more need for this assistance this year, due to the novel coronavirus.”
The two entities have teamed up to collect school supplies in hundreds of communities across the state.
The Salvation Army will have bins located near the entrance to each Walmart and shoppers can donate school supplies there.
Blevins said that, unlike some similar collection efforts elsewhere in Georgia, donors won’t have the option of giving cash that could be used to purchase supplies.
“They really want folks to actually contribute whatever kind of supplies they feel might be needed the most,” he said.
Walmart and The Salvation Army have collaborated for more than 30 years in an effort to meet local community needs. Christmas bell ringers can be found in front of both stores throughout the holiday season.
All donations made at “Stuff the Bus” events will remain in the local community to help The Salvation Army provide back-to-school support to children in need in Rome and Floyd County.
To learn more and find out how you can get involved with your local Salvation Army, go online to https://salvationarmygeorgia.org/rome/.