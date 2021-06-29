Georgia is among the states hardest hit by an outbreak of Salmonella illnesses linked to backyard poultry.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has tracked nearly 500 cases since February in 46 states, with 311 of them coming since May 20. Officials said in a notice last week more are likely going unreported since many people recover without medical care and are not tested.
Georgia, with 23 reported cases so far, is in the top tier along with North Carolina, Ohio and Minnesota. More than 100 people have been hospitalized and one in Indiana recently died.
Children under 5 account for a third of the cases.
"Don’t let young children touch chicks, ducklings, or other backyard poultry," the notice states.
Backyard poultry can carry Salmonella germs even if they look healthy and clean. These germs can easily spread in areas where the poultry live and roam.
Most people infected with Salmonella develop diarrhea, fever, and stomach cramps 6 hours to 6 days after being exposed to the bacteria. The illness usually lasts 4 to 7 days, but in some people it may be so severe that the patient is hospitalized.
Children younger than 5, adults 65 and older, and people with weakened immune systems are more likely to have severe illness.
Steps to stay healthy around backyard poultry:
* Always wash your hands for 20 seconds after touching the flock or flock supplies.
* Keep flock and flock supplies outside the house to prevent spreading germs into your house.
* Don’t kiss or snuggle the birds, as this can spread germs to your mouth and make you sick.
* Collect eggs often. Eggs that sit in the nest can become dirty or break.
* Throw away cracked eggs. Germs on the shell can more easily enter the egg through a cracked shell.
* Rub off dirt on eggs with fine sandpaper, a brush, or a cloth. Don’t wash them because colder water can pull germs into the egg.
Call your healthcare provider right away if you have any of these severe symptoms: diarrhea and a fever higher than 102°F, diarrhea for more than 3 days that is not improving, so much vomiting that you cannot keep liquids down, signs of dehydration, such as not urinating much, dry mouth and throat and feeling dizzy when standing up.