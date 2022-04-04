Upcoming decennial sales tax negotiations and a splash pad project proposed for East Rome are two issues with the potential for friction between Rome and Floyd County representatives during a discussion of jointly funded services Tuesday morning.
The city is a co-applicant with the Northwest Georgia Housing Authority for a $1.5 million federal Choice Neighborhood grant concerning parks upgrades at Banty Jones Park. At least part of that plan is to reimagine the park as a destination facility that includes a large splash pad playground.
“We really want the feel of the park to change," Rome Community Development Director Bekki Fox said during a recent city commission retreat. "We want the splash pad to be visible from Maple.”
Under that plan, the park would expand significantly. Some nearby streets could be closed to bring in extra acreage and a decorative gateway, playgrounds and walking trails would be included alongside the water park feature.
The park and several other contiguous plans have the potential to revitalize the entire Maple Avenue corridor within the city.
Eventually John Graham Homes will be demolished and the housing authority plans to construct a mixed variety of single family home options akin to newer developments elsewhere in Rome.
However, there's a catch. The Floyd County Commission has expressed little interest in the plan and less interest in funding the splash pad and park idea under the parks and recreation agreement with the city.
“I’ve been told that the county is absolutely not going to (pay for it),” Fox told city commissioners.
That means, despite being championed by several city commissioners, if the idea is to move forward it'll have to be paid for out of the city budget.
The second item of likely contention will be the beginning of discussions over sales tax distribution between Floyd County, Rome and Cave Spring.
Every 10 years the three governments renegotiate how sales taxes are distributed, and all parties involved are likely to vie for a larger slice of the pie.
Per the agreement penned on Aug. 28, 2012, Floyd County currently receives 56.5% of the sales tax revenue while the city receives 41.7% and Cave Spring gets 1.8%.
Each of the local governments may find themselves at the point where they can’t agree. If that occurs, the issue would go before a pre-approved arbiter.
The Rome and Floyd County Joint Services Committee is scheduled to meet Tuesday at 8:30 a.m. in the Sam King Room of City Hall on Broad Street.