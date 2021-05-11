A video of a woman brandishing a gun at Banty Jones Park to break up a fight has Rome City Commissioners concerned about safety.
The board wants to facilitate a meeting with Rome-Floyd Parks and Recreation personnel, Northwest Georgia Housing Authority representatives, city police and code enforcement officials in an effort to make sure parks are safe for families to use.
The video shows an incident in March when a woman with a handgun waded into a group of children and teenagers to break up a fight.
The gun was not fired, but officials said reports of shots fired in the area of the park are not unusual.
"Last Sunday it sounded like Iraq over there," NWGHA Director of Housing Melvin Scott said during a caucus discussion Monday.
Scott said the park next to the Graham Homes public housing community is critical to the authority's Choice Neighborhoods initiative.
The program has a $1.25 million grant from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development to revitalize a section of East Rome. It's roughly bounded by East Twelfth Street to East 20th Street from the railroad line on the west, and then for a block or two on the east side of Maple Street.
Part of the funds had been earmarked for a splash pad in Banty Jones Park, but that has all but been eliminated from the project, even before the recent issues.
Parks and Recreation Department Director Todd Wofford told commissioners that the park is as nice as any other community park in the system, but the basketball goals have been shot up in the past.
"I don't think this is a new problem," he said.
Wofford told commissioners that some communities have developed a park ranger system to help patrol the parks. The rangers are typically equipped with radios to contact police if law enforcement assistance is needed.
Commissioner Bill Collins told Police Chief Denise Downer McKinney that her officers do an exceptional job and he noted that an arrest was made in the March 29 incident. But he said an increased police presence in some of the smaller city parks might be needed.
"We've got to try," said Commissioner Sundai Stevenson.