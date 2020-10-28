Floyd County Manager Jamie McCord said they will be able to start construction on the runway extension project at Richard B. Russell airport within the next week.
"We're hoping in the next three to five days to have the final layer of the environmental assessment approved at the federal level," he said at the Floyd County Commission meeting Tuesday night. "We're in constant communication through Georgia Department of Transportation and Federal Aviation Administration."
The county manager went on to say that they should receive notice from the two organizations to begin the project within the next week or sooner.
"Hopefully it'll dry out a bit and we'll get some work done before the end of the year," McCord said.
Earlier this week, commissioners approved two agreements for the project, including an authorization for Michael Baker International to address the additional cost of comments from GDOT and provide two additional versions of the revised final environmental assessment.
The total amount for the assessment is $12,738.62
The 2013 special purpose, local option sales tax funded project will create a safer runway for larger planes by extending it past 7,000 feet. Officials said it will be the second-longest runway in North Georgia, excluding Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.
Voters approved $5.7 million for the project in the 2013 SPLOST.
Bartow Paving of Cartersville was awarded the grading and drainage portion of the project back in August and commissioners approved final documents and specifications for the company on Tuesday.
McCord said there is a 210-day window for completion of the project and they're looking forward to starting on it.
Commissioners also approved the airport capital improvement program for 2022 through 2026, which serves as the planning tool for airport developments and capital needs.
It will be submitted to GDOT and the Federal Aviation Administration for final approval this week.