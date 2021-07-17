As construction reaches the halfway point in the first phase of the runway extension, Richard B. Russell Airport Manager John Carroll is already seeing how much it will benefit the airport.
Voters approved the $5.7 million project in the 2013 special purpose, local option sales tax.
The purpose of the project is to extend the runway past 7,000 feet to accommodate larger aircraft. A point of pride, local officials have said Rome would have the second-longest runway in North Georgia excluding Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.
“The whole idea, and my belief is that it will increase air traffic,” Carroll said.
The airport manager also pointed out that the airport can serve as a back-up or emergency stop for aircraft that might encounter some inclement weather on their flights.
When the airport hosts air shows, larger aircrafts will be able to land and be housed at the airport, including the Air Force Thunderbirds.
After starting the grading and drainage portion of the project in April, Bartow Paving of Cartersville is actually ahead of schedule by a few days, according to Carroll.
County Manager Jamie McCord said they’re looking at replacing a storm drain that doesn’t fit the standards for a runway. To do so, they have to work in the runway protection zone, which is a specialized area specifically used to protect the property and people on the ground in the event of a crash.
The airport will be closed July 30 through Aug. 2 to protect both crews and aircrafts coming through.
“This phase should wrap up in late fall,” Carroll said. “We move into the electric work, like setting up the localizer in its shed... there might be some portions that lap into the others, but after that, we’ll move into paving.”
The localizer helps pilots locate the runway using radio frequencies through antennas.
Carroll expects the bid for the electric work to be put out in the near future. Right now, they expect the runway to be complete by fall 2022 or early spring 2023.