After the unofficial results came in as elections workers went home at 1:30 a.m. Thursday, results pointed toward a runoff in the sheriff's race.
Here are the totals in the sheriff’s race as of 1:30 a.m. Thursday morning:
♦ Tom Caldwell 5,079 (34.30%)
♦ Ronnie Kilgo 2,589 (17.55%)
♦ Dave Roberson 7,130 (48.15%)
Roberson had been maintaining a lead of over 50% of the vote, which is required to avoid a runoff, but dropped to 48.15% with the new totals. He'll face Caldwell again on Aug. 11.
There is no Democratic candidate in November.
Vote totals in the Republican Superior Court Clerk race have remained close but incumbent Barbara Penson stayed ahead of challenger Joe Costolnick. Penson will face Democrat Moriah Medina — who is unopposed for her party’s nomination — in the Nov. 3 general election.
♦ Joe Costolnick — 6,118
♦ Barbara Penson (I) — 8,238
State House District 13 incumbent Katie Dempsey beat a challenge in the GOP primary from software engineer and business owner Brad Barnes. Dempsey does not face a contender in November after Democrat candidate J. Scott Fuller dropped out.
♦ Brad Barnes — 1,280
♦ Katie Dempsey (I) — 5,594
The final race to be decided in this election is for the post of Floyd County Chief Magistrate. It’s nonpartisan, so this is winner-take-all.
Incumbent Gene Richardson, an attorney, defeated challenger Justin Hight. The chief magistrate presides over small claims civil suits, garnishments and evictions.
Here are the totals in that race:
♦ Justin Hight — 6,845
♦ Gene Richardson (I) — 12,239